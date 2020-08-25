Shaw Industries to Host “Great Indoors” Webinar with Sustainable Brands

DALTON, Ga. — August 21, 2020 — Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Shaw) is hosting a webinar with Sustainable Brands on September 1 at 1 p.m. Eastern. Titled, “The Great Indoors – Creating a Nurturing Habitat for People and the Planet,” the session brings together Shaw, Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute and the International WELL Building Institute for a discussion about creating spaces designed for people and the planet.

“Spending 90 percent of our time inside, we’ve become an indoor species. That’s why it’s imperative that we create a nurturing new habitat that’s designed for people and the planet. And we can’t overlook the short- and long-term impacts that COVID-19 will have on our lives,” noted Troy Virgo, director of sustainability at Shaw, who will participate in the panel. “Those are the key topics we’ll explore in the webinar and look forward to dynamic conversations with participants from around the world.”

The session aligns with Shaw’s focus on putting people at the center of sustainability, what it calls sustain[HUMAN]ability™ and will focus on:

trends that have been driving this shift toward a greater focus on human experience and wellbeing within sustainability (in commercial and residential environments);

the potential impacts of COVID-19 on that trajectory;

perspectives from a range of organizations focused on this issue; and

strategies for helping create a nurturing habitat.

Speakers include:

Troy Virgo, director of sustainability, Shaw Industries;

Troy Virgo, director of sustainability, Shaw Industries; Christina Raab, vice president of strategy and development, Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute; and

Shalini Ramesh, director of commercial team, International WELL Building Institute.

Register for free at: https://sustainablebrands.com/events/view/the-great-indoors-creating-a-nurturing-habitat-for-people-and-the-planet

Posted August 25, 2020

Source: Shaw Industries