Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Prepares For 2020 Production

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — May 12, 2020 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc. announces that company is preparing to transfer production back to Prodigy Textiles, its Vietnamese subsidiary. During the COVID-19 lockdown, when the company opted to furlough its non-essential staff, the company shifted its spider silk production operations focus to its US research facility. The company is now ready to transition the majority of its production back to Vietnam as soon as the silkworm rearing cycle allows.

During this pandemic, the company has continued to advance and strengthen its production operations. Through vigorous testing of its Dragon Silk™ and Monster Silk® lines, the company identified its best performing and hardy silkworms ideally suited for large scale production. This milestone is the result of a dedicated effort by its U.S. staff, going far beyond standard material performance testing. This first production cycle of 2020, at the company’s Vietnam factory, will utilize these top performing transgenics, forming a solid foundation for the continued 2020 production scale up.

The company anticipates rapid scale up of its recombinant spider silk and will use this year’s first production run to ship materials are dedicated to fulfill an outstanding order, by one of the company development partners. The following production runs will be to address fiber requests made by additional potential development partners and to grow the breeding population.

“As we finish preparations for the 2020 production season, the future of Kraig Labs, has never looked brighter,” said COO Jon Rice.

Posted May 12, 2020

Source: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.