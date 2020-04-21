Unifi Names Edmund Ingle CEO

GREENSBORO, N.C. — April 21, 2020 — Unifi Inc. today announced that its board of directors has appointed Edmund “Eddie” Ingle CEO and a member of the board of directors effective July 1, 2020. Ingle previously spent 30 years with Unifi in progressively senior roles from 1986 to 2018 before becoming an executive with Indorama Ventures.

After more than 40 years of dedicated and exceptional service to Unifi, Thomas H. “Tom” Caudle Jr., president and COO of the company, has announced his retirement effective June 27, 2021. Caudle will continue to be president and COO through his retirement date.

Albert P. “Al” Carey, executive chairman of Unifi, said: “Unifi has been strategically searching for the right leader and industry-experienced candidate to lead this great company into the future. Today, I am very pleased to announce that Eddie will be returning to Unifi. Eddie brings over 30 years of experience with Unifi, having held several key leadership positions during that time. The Board viewed his blend of industry expertise, knowledge of Unifi, broad operational skills, and proven leadership to comprise the ideal candidate to execute the Company’s strategic objectives.

“I’m pleased that Tom will still be with us for another year to help us conclude some very important strategic projects and to assist with the management transition. Tom’s knowledge and expertise of our business and the industry have been invaluable, and he’s been an integral part of Unifi’s success over the years.”

“It has been very important to me to ensure that I leave the company and its people with a leader who can drive the business forward and leverage our exceptional teams and assets,” Caudle said. “I am delighted that Eddie is returning to Unifi and am fully confident in him and the entire leadership team to foster Unifi’s growth and success for years to come.”

“I am honored by this opportunity to serve as Unifi’s next CEO, and I am excited by the many opportunities we have,” Ingle said. “Unifi means a great deal to me because of my long history with the company and my steadfast belief in its people and products. I am humbled by the Board’s decision, and I’m eager to work with our fantastic team to fulfill our mission of being the world’s most sought-after performance and sustainability textile partner.”

Ingle, 55, currently serves as CEO for Indorama’s Recycling Group. Prior to that, he was Indorama’s chairperson and CEO for its Wellman International division. Ingle began his career at Unifi’s operations in Letterkenny, Ireland, in 1986 and moved to Winston-Salem in 1991 to work for Unifi in the United States, and over the years has held numerous progressive leadership positions, including vice president of supply chain and global corporate sustainability officer.

Al Carey will continue in his current position and will remain as executive chairman after the addition of Eddie Ingle.

Source: Unifi, Inc.