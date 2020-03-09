NILIT® Operates Globally Under Normal Schedule During COVID-19

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — March 9, 2020 — NILIT is closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak situation and following relevant guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and local health authorities as it continues to meet the needs of its customers around the world.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people and of the communities we serve,” said Ilan Melamed, NILIT general manager. “At the same time, we are fully committed to do whatever is necessary to support the needs of our customers and partners wherever they are. As a global operation, we have manufacturing facilities on four continents, and are ready and able to supply from them to any location in the world.”

NILIT is maintaining a normal schedule at all its manufacturing plants, distribution centers and sales offices, and is working closely with its suppliers and logistics partners to ensure that products and services reach global customers in as timely a manner as possible.

