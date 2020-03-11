Ampacet Introduces Modern Mattes Masterbatches For PET For A High-Impact, Luxurious Finish

TARRY TOWN, NY — March 11, 2020 — Ampacet’s new Modern MattesTM masterbatches for PET deliver the cost-effective impact brand owners demand, producing a luxurious matte finish in one step without spraying, dipping or bead blasting.

Modern Mattes masterbatches produce a consistent, high-quality matte finish on PET and rPET blow and injection molded applications and sheet products without the need for retooling. Designed for use in mono, multilayer extrusion and in standard as well as heavy-wall applications, Modern Mattes from Ampacet also eliminates scrap and waste resulting from traditional secondary processes such as spraying, dipping and bead blasting.

Ampacet Modern Mattes feature a range of three finish and texture options: ClaraTM masterbatch provides a subtle delustering effect with a smooth finish and TexturaTM combines the luxurious matte finish of Clara with a textured surface. Both Clara and Textura allow the use of vibrant colors with a wide range of delustering options.

PrimaTM, similar to Textura, also provides increased tactility and enhanced scuff resistance at high LDRs. In tests, bottles with Prima masterbatch offered superior mar and abrasion resistance when compared to virgin PET. Bottles produced with Prima demonstrated superior abrasion resistance. These results were quantified in bottle-to-bottle and bottle-to-corrugate interactions.

Ideal for applications such as personal care, cosmetics, beverages, spirits, automotive, industrial and home care products, Modern Mattes color customization and matching are available for established brands.

Posted March 11, 2020

Source: Ampacet Corporation