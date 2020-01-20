Unifi Introduces New Fiber Solutions At 2020 Outdoor + Snow Show: REPREVE® Cationic-Dyeable Polyester And Expanded REPREVE® Our Ocean™

GREENSBORO, N.C. — January 20, 2020 — Unifi, Inc., innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, will introduce a new product and further product expansion to the marketplace at this year’s Outdoor + Snow Show in Denver. The new additions, consistent with meeting sustainability and performance demands, include REPREVE® cationic-dyeable polyester and expanded REPREVE® Our Ocean™ offerings.

REPREVE Cationic-Dyeable Polyester

Unifi has long produced quality offerings to meet the demand for heather yarns that create an exciting aesthetic appeal. Combining sustainability and innovation now allows for a revolution in the heather market. REPREVE cationic-dyeable delivers 100% REPREVE heathers and solids to the market. Offering deeper and brighter colors, as well as improved colorfastness, it can be used in a variety of constructions and across all market segments, from woven to knit to warp knit. The dyeing of these yarns may offer energy savings as compared to some traditional disperse-dyed polyester by utilizing lower temperatures.

“We’ve worked diligently to develop a 100% REPREVE replacement for virgin cationic-dyeable fibers that is globally available,” said Meredith Boyd, Senior Vice President of Global Innovation for Unifi. “The popularity of heathers in apparel is bigger than ever, and this new global product offering is a great example of how Unifi continues to offer innovative products that meet the aesthetic, performance and sustainability demands of consumers.”

REPREVE Our Ocean

Unifi continues to see strong interest in REPREVE Our Ocean offerings since launch, as more customers are serious about reducing ocean plastic waste. REPREVE Our Ocean is made with plastics collected within 50km of waterways or coastal areas in developing countries or regions.

“People around the globe are asking, ‘how can we save our oceans from plastic pollution?’ We listened and carefully designed meaningful processes to address this problem directly,” said Jay Hertwig, Unifi’s Senior Vice President of Global Brand Sales. “We’re finding swimwear brands are particularly interested in REPREVE Our Ocean, and we’re proud to provide a textile solution to help protect this critical ecosystem.”

To learn more about these and other products offered by Unifi, visit booth 54081-UL at the Outdoor + Snow Show in Denver, Jan. 29-31, 2020.

Posted January 20, 2020

Source: Unifi, Inc.