Hyosung Introduces Its New regen Sustainability Program Featuring 100-Percent Recycled, Multi-Function Fibers

SEOUL — January 14, 2020 — As sustainably-made products have become more of a consumer expectation than just an industry trend, brands are relying on strong collaborations with their supply chain to make apparel and gear that consumers feel good about purchasing. To help brands produce enduring, eco-friendly products their customers are anticipating, Hyosung has developed its new regen sustainability program of 100-percent recycled multi-performance fibers that will be introduced at ISPO Munich, January 26-29, 2020.

Among Hyosung’s latest developments are the company’s new creora® regen recycled spandex made from 100-percent reclaimed waste and its new MIPAN® regen robic, the first recycled high-tenacity nylon made from 100-percent reclaimed waste. Both fibers have been adopted by leading brands for use in various applications such as activewear, workwear, backpacks and bags.

“It was very important that we develop our creora regen spandex and MIPAN regen robic high-tenacity nylon without compromising the fibers’ high-performance features,” said Mike Simko, Hyosung Global marketing director-textiles. “It was equally important to make these fibers with 100-percent reclaimed waste as with every ton of recycled elastane we produce, we save approximately 2 tons of non-renewable raw material being extracted from the earth.”

Hyosung’s new regen program also extends to its multi-function nylon and polyester fiber collections and features:

regen askin polyester cooling and UV protective fiber;

regen cotna polyester natural touch fiber; and

regen aerocool polyester sweat-absorbing and quick-drying fiber.

“Having such a comprehensive package of recycled, multi-function fibers is quite unique and we are excited to not only offer our partners the best possible range of sustainable product offerings, but to also help lift the industry as a whole by being better stewards of the earth,” said Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, Hyosung EMEA marketing director performance textiles.

Hyosung is proud to have one of its fabrics selected the Best Product in 2020 ISPO Textrends Outer Layer category, and to have others selected for Textrends Accelerated ECO, Base Layer and Second Layer categories.

To see all these fabrics and the people behind them, please visit Hyosung at ISPO Munich Hall C2 Booth 326, January 26-29, 2020.

Posted January 14, 2020

Source: Hyosung