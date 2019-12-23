Pottery Barn Teen Partners With Aquafil To Create Sustainable Rugs Made With Econyl® Regenerated Nylon

CARTERSVILLE, GA — December 23, 2019 — Pottery Barn Teen has partnered with Aquafil to create a rug for Spring 2020, called the Watercolor Dots Rug. Pottery Barn Teen substituted virgin nylon with ECONYL® yarn for its sustainable and regenerative qualities.

ECONYL® is made from waste that would otherwise pollute the world’s landfills and oceans — including fishnets, fabric scraps, carpet flooring and industrial plastic. ECONYL® reduces the global warming impact of nylon by up to 80 percent compared with material generated from oil. The sustainable yarn maintains the same purity and strength characteristics of nylon coming from fossil material.

Through the design and performance qualities of ECONYL® yarn, the rug brings a touch of life to any room with its playful design and mixed brushstrokes of diverse hues.

“The Watercolor Dots Rug blends beautiful design and quality performance. Pottery Barn Teen was so creative in their color detailing with this line, it was wonderful to see how they took advantage of the aesthetic capabilities of ECONYL® yarn to further the brand’s bold commitments to responsibly sourced product,” said Aquafil Chairman Giulio Bonazzi.

Posted December 23, 2019

Source: Aquafil