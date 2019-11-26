Oerlikon Presented World Premieres In China

REMSCHEID, Germany — November 26, 2019 — Oerlikon has invited all visitors to this year’s Shanghaitex in China on a journey into the future of manmade fiber production. From 25 to 28 November 2019, the world market leader showed all its guests its vision of a sustainable and automated manmade fiber production at its 100 m² stand in Hall E1, D20: “Clean Technology. Smart Factory.” was the motto of the future. And this was only a stone’s throw away from reality at the stand. Because today Oerlikon was presenting the four ITMA Barcelona world premieres for efficient machine and plant concepts in a new, innovative industrial design. Together with numerous other innovations, all this forms the new DNA of the Oerlikon Manmade Fibers segment.

Launched to create new standards in texturing: the eAFK Evo generation of machines promises superior speeds, greater productivity and consistently high product quality, along with lower energy consumption and simpler operation vis-à-vis comparable market solutions. Oerlikon Barmag showed these wide-ranging capabilities at the trade fair with a high-end design from the new system platform. In particular, the numerous value-added features include two that are excelling with cool technology: the optimized EvoHeater and the EvoCooler, a completely newly-developed active cooling unit.

WINGS FDY is now also newly available for the polyamide 6 process. With this development, the tried-and-tested WINGS technology – to date well-known for FDY yarns from polyester manufacturing – is now also available for the challenging polyamide 6 process. This new 24-end winding concept makes the efficient production of FDY PA6 yarns a reality.

Extending the polyamide yarn production from 12 to 24 ends with DIO and WINGS FDY pays yarn producers dividends, particularly in terms of investment expenditure (CAPEX) and operating expenditure (OPEX): significant savings with regards to energy, footprint and – due to the more ergonomic design – a rather convenient string-up are among the WINGS FDY PA concept’s most convincing arguments. The enclosed draw unit ensures low spin finish emissions, offering a safe working environment.

Offering swift string-up, the optimized yarn path of the tried-and tested WINGS FDY PET system is united with the high relaxing performance of conventional polyamide systems to create a completely new concept. The 24-end WINGS FDY PA hence profitably combines the benefits of both processes. The result: outstanding yarn properties, excellent dyeability, optimum process performance and high full package rate. A perfect package build guarantees excellent further processing properties in the downstream processes. With a 116-mm stroke, this winder makes high package weights possible, therefore delivering added-value yarns for further processing. As a consequence, yarn manufacturers can give themselves a competitive advantage in the marketplace

The BCF S8 production plant promises carpet yarn manufacturers greater punching power within a fiercely contended market. Superlative spinning speeds, up to 700 filaments per yarn end, finer titers down to 2.5 dpf – the performance data and technological finesse of the new system already made an impression at its unveiling at the German DOMOTEX trade fair in January. At Shanghaitex 2019 the monocolor and the tricolor version of the BCF S8 was unveiled.

Polyester and its applications are omnipresent in our everyday lives. Whether as beverage bottles, film packaging, high-tech sports shirts or safety belts, polyester excels with its excellent mechanical properties and inexpensive production. However, the constantly rising demand requires responsible handling of global resources. For this reason, it is not only ‘virgin polyester’ generated from crude oil that is exclusively the raw material for manufacturing, so too is polyester recycled from post-production and postconsumer waste. Processing production waste also helps cut raw material, disposal and transport costs, hence increasing efficiency.

With the new VacuFil® recycling series, Oerlikon Barmag in cooperation with its subsidiary company BBEngineering is offering a solution catering to a “clean technology” production philosophy. Decades of experience in the areas of extrusion, filtration and spinning systems have been bundled into a new, innovative core component – the vacuum filter. It unites gentle large scale filtration and controlled intrinsic-viscosity build-up for consistently outstanding melt quality. The vacuum unit – located adjacent to the filter – swiftly and reliably removes volatile contamination (spinning oil, etc.). The excellent degasification performance additionally relieves the energy-intensive pre-drying process.

The modular structure of the VacuFil® range offers numerous possibilities for the process guiding system. Whether as a standalone solution with downstream granulation or as an inline variant with 3DD additive feed – customer requirements can be optimally catered for with various system configurations.

