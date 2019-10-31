Global Fiber Technologies, Inc Announces Retention Of Strategic Advisory Firm International Monetary

SOMERSET, NJ — October 31, 2019 — Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., the New Jersey based textile fiber technology company is pleased to announce that it has retained Newport Beach, CA-based International Monetary (“IM”) to develop and manage a comprehensive investor relations program and finance initiative.

“We are about to begin an aggressive roll-out of the Authentic Heroes products starting in the next few weeks. In addition, we are receiving tremendous interest for our ECOTEK360 sustainability platform by some of the world’s largest brands and textile companies stated Chris H. Giordano President and Chairman of Global.

In the past we have not really attempted with any conviction to roll out an investor relations program in the past, because up until now, we had very little to say. That has changed dramatically. It is now time the investment community learns about the disruptive nature of what we bring to our markets as well as the substantial financial opportunities it brings to our shareholders”

Paul Serbiak Global’s CEO stated, “We chose International Monetary because we wanted an experienced and well-connected investor relations firm that we felt was capable of keeping up with us, ready to get out there and communicate what we believe is a company with game changing technologies and trade secrets combined with a compelling value proposition, and the ability to exemplify our commitment to building shareholder value. This is a very exciting time for us and our shareholders in the continuing evolution of our company and we wanted a firm that shared our excitement as well as our vision,” said Serbiak.

M.B. (Blaine) Riley, III, Managing Director and President of IM, states, “From the moment I met Chris and Paul and saw their portfolio of textile fiber technologies, I immediately recognized the enormous potential for this young company and wanted to be part of what I expect will be one of the most talked about stories of 2020 and beyond. The Global Fiber team are among some of the most driven, highly focused management teams I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with and I could not have met them at a more opportune time. They are at a breakout phase commercially and it’s now a perfect time to engage.”

“On the investor relations side, we will direct a series of initiatives to enhance shareholder value and ensure liquidity,” continues M.B. Riley. “We will introduce the company to a nationwide brokerage network comprised of broker-dealers and investment banks focused on the micro-cap and small-cap sectors. We will also leverage our relationships with these investment banks and work to try to secure select analyst coverage to open the door to millions of potential investors to unlock the true value of GFTX’s under-valued securities,” states M.B. Riley.

“Investor relations is just the beginning of what we intend to bring to this special company,” continues M.B. Riley. “Through our investment banking and strategic advisory arm, we will harness the power of a large network of accredited investors, institutions, funds, underwriters and lenders who provide a range of early stage to later stage financings. We will also advise the company on matters such as capital resources, structured financing, mergers and acquisitions, and advise the company’s management on other strategic decisions,” states M.B. Riley.

Global Fiber Technologies operates three companies that are centered in the textile fiber industry in different capacities. Global’s portfolio of patent pending technologies and know how are germane to the authentication, rejuvenation and distribution of textile fibers. Each one of our companies will draw on its portfolio of IP and trade secrets to give GFTX a potential competitive advantage over the competition.

Source: Global Fiber Technologies — International Monetary