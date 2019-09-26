Ruyi Organizes The 31st China International Wool Textile Market Conference Drawing People Of The Textile Industry Worldwide

JINING, China — September 26, 2019 — The 31st China International Wool Textile Market Conference, hosted by China Wool Textile Association and China SDIC International Trade Co., Ltd., and co-organized by Ruyi Group and Nanjing Wool Market, was held on September 20th – 22nd in Qufu, Shandong Province, China on the theme of “ no quote A Community of a Shared Future for Wool Textile Industry”. Over 400 delegates from 22 countries attended the conference, to comprehensively promote the sustainable development of the wool textile industry, seeking cooperation and development.

Ruyi’s Executive Officer Yuanshu Du delivered a speech on Ruyi’s wool production strategy: technology, fashion, green, and introduced the innovation and development of Ruyi Group. The scientific team spent 7 years to develop an efficient, short-flow, embedded composite spinning system, known as Ruyi Spinning, and they successfully updated the world record of the fine textile technology and solved two major global problems on the yarn fineness and raw material source over the past 100 years.

Over the past decade, Ruyi Group has shifted its focus to global resource allocation and sustainable development. As one of the top 20 clothing and luxury goods companies in the world in terms of revenue, Ruyi Group adheres to the combination of technology and fashion. At the G7 summit, Ruyi Group was the only company from Mainland China to sign the Fashion Pact, committing to green fashion development on behalf of Chinese enterprises.

“Ruyi Group is the most competitive company in China’s textile and clothing industry for the past five years. Originated from wool textile, it has been committed to the innovation and development of wool for 47 years and developed a unique wool production system. We hope to support our peers and mutually benefit each other so as to bring more people around the world for sustainable wool development,” Yuanshu Du said.

As the organizer of the conference, Ruyi Group now is the world’s largest wool industry company. It spreads its whole industry chain in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, South Africa, etc. From wool process to yarn, from fabrics to apparel retail, Ruyi is leading China’s textile industry as an innovation-driven technology company, a brand-oriented fashion enterprise, and a development-sustained green organization.

Posted September 26, 2019

Source: Ruyi Group