Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Selects Finalists For Expanded Board Of Directors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — September 12, 2019 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“Company”), a developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that it has narrowed its list of candidates to seven highly qualified individuals to fill the four additional Board of Directors member positions that the Company plans to appoint as part of its preparations for a potential uplist to a national exchange. The Company has received nearly 200 qualified applications for the new board positions. Senior management, after completing vigorous selection process, has narrowed the field down to seven finalists. These candidates offer a broad and diverse background, ranging from finance and compliance to global operations, marketing, and tech development. This diversity in experience was intentionally curated, by management, to seat a board able to bring wide ranging knowledge and oversight.

The Company is entering its final selection round and anticipates making a determination, and announcing the appointments, of the new board members, within the next three weeks.

“I am very excited about each of our finalists; I know that those who are ultimately selected will strengthen our Company. I would like to thank all of the applicants who took the time to go through the selection process,” said Board Chairman and CEO Kim Thompson.

As discussed and approved, by the Company’s shareholders, during the annual shareholder meeting held in July, the appointment of these new board members is part of the Company’s efforts to position the company for a potential uplist and to strengthen corporate management and oversight as we prepare for production ramp up.

The Company will issue an announcement of the new board members when the selection process in finalized.

Posted September 12, 2019

Source: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.