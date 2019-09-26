Evonik Launches New Polyimide Fiber On The Market

ESSEN, Germany — September 26, 2019 — Evonik has developed a new generation of polyimide fibers for the rising demands of the industry. The new product, brand named P84® HT, is distinguished by improved mechanical stability and flexibility at continuously high operating temperatures.

The new polyimide fiber continues Evonik’s three decades of tradition of developing and producing high-performance polymer-based fibers for the hot gas filtration market at the Group’s Lenzing/Schörfling sites in Austria.

High-tech fibers with maximum filtration efficiency

With their unique multilobal cross-section and the largest surface area available in the market, these high-tech fibers from Evonik offer the best filtration efficiency. Due to their excellent chemical and physical properties, P84® HT high-performance fibers can be used in a wide variety of applications. These range from filter media for high-temperature filtration, through protective clothing and sealing materials for space vehicles, to various high-temperature applications such as thermal insulation.

Another competitive differentiating factor of P84® HT consists in the improved textile properties at high temperatures. The new polyimide fiber from Evonik retains its flexibility better than other materials, even at temperatures around 280°C. As a result, it remains more stable in applications with relatively high average temperatures and frequent temperature spikes. A standardized bending test shows that the new P84® HT fiber has almost twice the flexibility of standard materials.

P84®—the ultimate solution in hot gas filtration

In hot gas filtration applications, for example, the innovative P84® HT filter media retain significantly higher permeability over their entire life cycle. Depending on the field of application, this could reduce emission of fine dust, waste gases and sensibly reduce the total cost of ownership of the plant.

Evonik is the leading global producer of chemically resistant, thermally stable, and non-flammable polyimide fibers. These are produced at its chemical production sites in Lenzing, and Schörfling am Attersee, Austria.

Source: Evonik Industries AG