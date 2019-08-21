Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Expands And Strengthens R&D Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — August 21, 2019 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“Company”), a developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that it has expanded its team with the addition of its first biological engineer to the R&D department. This new hire brings extensive experience working with spider silks. Working directly with Kraig’s Chief Scientist, she is already developing new and stronger transgenics and providing valuable input shaping the direction the Company’s research is headed.

Her input in protein design combined with the Company’s breakthroughs in accelerating the rate of transgenic achievements should result in rapid prototyping of new and exciting silk materials. As a biological engineer, with a background in spider silk, she fits in very well with the culture of the Company and has already brought innovative ideas to streamline Kraig Labs’ R&D processes. Additionally, she possesses experience with sericulture and has implemented new procedures in the Company’s facility to ensure the continued production of the best quality fibers.

“I am very excited to add an engineer to our molecular biology team. She is extremely impressive with her depth of knowledge and experience with sericulture, recombinant proteins, spider silks, and material properties. She has already made several important contributions to our R&D and I am looking forward to future breakthroughs,” said Chief Scientist, Dr. Trevor Kane. “We were very fortunate to have found a bio-engineer with a background in spider silk and extensive research experience.”

