Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Completes Construction Of Spider Silk Biotech Research Laboratory In Vietnam

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — August 8, 2019 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that it has completed construction of its new biotech research laboratory in Vietnam. The new laboratory suite is located within the Company’s recombinant spider silk production facility in Quang Nam, Vietnam and consists of eleven separate labs. These new labs are a key piece of the Company’s spider silk commercialization program and were part of the, now complete, renovation efforts at the Prodigy Textiles factory, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary and production arm.

This new laboratory suite was built to support production ramp up and will serve as a testing and quality control facility for the commercialization of the Company’s recombinant spider silk technologies. To ensure compliance with regulations, related to genetically modified technologies, this laboratory was built to the design and specification of the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST). Moving into the future, the Company anticipates utilizing these new laboratories for the development of future innovations in spider silk fibers and products to complement the Company’s existing technologies, which are now moving to commercialization.

“With these new laboratories and the completion of the Prodigy Textiles factory renovations, we are now ready to start the transition and expansion of our recombinant spider silk production into the new factory,” said COO Jon Rice. “We purposefully designed our laboratories to mirror those of the MoST, where the initial evaluation and approval of our specialized silkworms were finalized, in order to accelerate our commercial ramp up.”

Posted August 8, 2019

Source: Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.