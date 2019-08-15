Further Evoquench PA POY Systems Destined For Two Well-Known Yarn Manufacturers In China

REMSCHEID, Germany — August 15, 2019 — Oerlikon Barmag recently signed contracts for two orders with a total of 120 spinning positions for manufacturing polyamide POY yarn with Chinese yarn manufacturers. What makes this so special is the fact that all positions will be equipped with the EvoQuench radial quenching system for polyamide.

With this, two well-known yarn manufacturers are now committing to the EvoQuench concept to produce polyamide yarn, equipping themselves for the efficient manufacture of microfiber yarns in the process. The benefits of radial quenching vis-à-vis conventional cross-flow quenching when manufacturing microfibers are well-known from polyester processing: manufacturing outstanding quality in a more production-reliable manner, i.e. with fewer yarn breaks, is a convincing argument and makes producing polyamide microfibers considerably more efficient. “Used to create fabrics, the materials feel very pleasant to the touch”, comments Stephan Faulstich, Head of Development POY Process at Oerlikon Barmag, who has held the results of the currently sole operator of such a system in his hands. “I can imagine this will be used above all in the manufacture of sports apparel and underwear.”

Currently, Oerlikon Barmag is the world’s only supplier of an already operating radial quenching concept for polyamide. This was absolutely decisive for both customers – well-known polyamide yarn manufacturers from the Zhejiang and Fujian provinces. “We are anticipating a similar effect in the development of the polyamide market as we did in the case of polyester. The efficient production of high-end microfiber yarns has become possible with the introduction of radial quenching for polyester yarns; the products have quickly developed from niche into standard products”, assesses Regional Sales Director Detlef Heinze, talking about this quantum leap. The new systems are scheduled to begin manufacturing in early 2021. The high-end yarns are destined for global export.

