Unifi Supports Sustainability At 2019 Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. — July 31, 2019 — Unifi, Inc., one of the world’s innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, continues its support as an official recycling partner of the 80th annual Wyndham Championship. The Wyndham Championship and Unifi are promoting the important role recycling and sustainability play in protecting our environment. Plastic bottles from last year’s championship were transported to Unifi’s bottle processing center in Reidsville, N.C. and transformed into REPREVE recycled fibers at its Yadkinville, N.C. plant.

“At Unifi, we are committed to helping increase recycling rates and keeping plastic bottles out of landfills and our oceans,” said Tom Caudle, president and chief operating officer of Unifi. “Our partnership with the Wyndham Championship demonstrates the importance and impact of recycling, and how the transformation of recycled bottles into new products results in a greener, more sustainable event and helps to protect our local natural resources.”

Unifi’s REPREVE performance fiber is made from recycled materials, including plastic bottles. The Wyndham apparel stores at the tournament will offer a special selection of tournament branded products made by L2 Brands from REPREVE recycled fibers. This innovative form of recycling prevents billions of plastic bottles from going into landfills each year. Since the introduction of REPREVE, Unifi has transformed more than 16 billion plastic bottles into fiber for REPREVE-based products, with the goal of reaching 20 billion by 2020 and 30 billion by 2022. With the participation of tens of thousands of golf fans, an estimated 1.8 tons of plastic bottles were collected, recycled and diverted from landfills after last year’s tournament.

The 80th Wyndham Championship will take place from July 30-Aug. 4, 2019 at Greensboro’s Sedgefield Country Club. Patrons will be encouraged to look for and use the 300 REPREVE and Republic Services recycling receptacles that will be conveniently positioned around the course. REPREVE’S Mobile Tour will be on-site at the first tee, offering Wyndham Championship patrons the chance to learn how the bottles they recycle are transformed into sustainable performance fibers through this interactive experience.

Posted July 31, 2019

Source: Unifi, Inc.