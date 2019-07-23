Spinnova Appoints Maree Hamilton As Textile Expert

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland — July 23, 2019 — Spinnova, the sustainable fiber company, is very pleased to announce the appointment of Maree Hamilton as of August 1. Hamilton, who has vast technical knowledge of textiles and fibers, will be an important liaison between the fibre innovation and brand owners who wish to implement it.

Maree Hamilton is an experienced textile technologist with over 30 years of practical and theoretical experience of wool, fiber, textile material research and development, product innovation and processing. Hamilton has vast product knowledge across apparel, hosiery, footwear, technical textiles, interiors, high lofted wadding and thermal insulation applications as well as novel products, including three patented innovations.

Hamilton has now relocated to Finland from New Zealand.

“I am passionate about fiber and textile innovation and working with progressive brands. This industry is challenging with many negative environmental impacts, so I have wanted a more sustainable focus for my career. The opportunity to work with Spinnova is incredible and an exciting, life altering adventure. I’m looking forward to bringing a bit of “Kiwi” to the beautiful Finland,” Hamilton said.

Before joining Spinnova, Hamilton worked in collaboration management with the New Zealand Merino Company since 2010. Prior to this, she mostly worked in research and technical expert and advisor roles within the wool industry, specifically on nonwoven and insulation.

“We are thrilled about this appointment! This is great news for our brand partners, as Maree is an absolutely ideal person to run Spinnova’s product development collaboration. Also, we really appreciate the life-changing move she has made by relocating to join our journey, commented Spinnova’s CEO Janne Poranen.

Hamilton is Spinnova’s first in-house textile expert, and now has several joint product development projects lined up with brand owners. After successfully starting its test facility production line, Spinnova will be focusing on end product development with partnering brands this year and the next, while making plans for the commercial phase.

Spinnova is a Finnish, sustainable fiber company that develops ecological breakthrough technology for manufacturing cellulose-based textile fiber. Spinnova’s patented technology includes 0% harmful chemicals and 0% waste or side streams, making the fibre and the production method the most sustainable in the world. Spinnova’s raw material commitment is to only use FSC certified wood or waste streams. Spinnova’s objective is to globally commercialize the fiber products in collaboration with major textile brands.

Source: Spinnova