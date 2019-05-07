Teijin’s Sereebo® Now In Use For General Motors As World’s First CFRTP For High-Volume Production Vehicles

TOKYO, Japan — May 7, 2019 — Teijin Limited announced today that its Sereebo® carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) has been selected by General Motors (GM) for use in select pickup box applications. This is the world’s first use of CFRTP for structural parts in a high-volume production vehicle.

Sereebo® will be used to manufacture the optional CarbonProTM pickup box jointly developed by Teijin and GM for the GMC Sierra Denali 1500 and GMC Sierra AT4 1500. Specifically, the pickup box’s inner headboard, side and floor panels will be made with Sereebo®. Following production startup in early June, GMC Sierra CarbonProTM Editions for both vehicles will begin appearing at select GMC dealerships in the U.S. this summer. The CarbonProTM panels will be produced at Continental Structural Plastics’ Huntington, Indiana, manufacturing facility.

Sereebo® used for CarbonProTM contains randomly-orientated, isotropic carbon fiber in a polyamide matrix resin. Manufactured using with the world’s first mass-production technology for CFRTP, the molding time for Sereebo® is approximately one minute, which is significantly shorter than the molding time for conventional carbon fiber reinforced thermoset plastics (CFRP). Compared to steel, CarbonProTM is 40 percent lighter, offers 10 times greater impact resistance, is more corrosion-resistant, and is even more readily recyclable. Finally, because of its material characteristics, Sereebo offers extended design flexibility and freedom, which allowed GM engineers to mold in many of the unique features of the CarbonProTM box.

Teijin has been developing leading-edge composite product technologies and applications since establishing the Teijin Composites Innovation Center in 2008. In 2011 the company developed the world’s first mass-production technology for CFRTP, realizing a production interval (takt) time of just one minute. Teijin subsequently established a technical facility in the U.S. and a pilot plant for the fully integrated production of CFRTP in Japan. Since branding its CFRTP product as Sereebo® in 2012, Teijin developed high-volume production methods in collaboration with domestic and international partners, including GM. After acquiring CSP, a global leader in automotive lightweight composite technologies in 2017, Teijin established an organizational framework for composites production, sales and evaluation in North America. GM’s adoption of Sereebo® for CarbonProTM is a momentous step forward for CFRTP’s use in high-volume vehicles.

Teijin is expanding its product portfolio ranging from materials to component design, as well as its global supply chain, in an effort to help automakers reduce vehicle weights. Teijin also aims to become an automotive solution provider by expanding its offerings beyond carbon fiber and glass fiber materials, for which the company is actively collaborating with other materials manufacturers. The automotive composite products business of the Teijin Group is targeting annual sales of USD 2.0 billion by 2030.

