Taiwan Announces DuPont as a Winner of Inaugural National Green Chemistry Award

WILMINGTON, Del., and TAIPEI, Taiwan — May 15, 2019 — DuPont recently received Taiwan’s inaugural National Green Chemistry Award at a ceremony in Taipei on April 16. The Taiwan Toxic and Chemical Substance Bureau (TCSB) initiated the award this year to honor companies in the region that are making strides in sustainable chemistry initiatives.

The award recognized DuPont’s outstanding product life cycle management and efforts on promoting green chemistry, while also highlighting DuPont™ Sorona® – a versatile polymer comprised of 37 percent renewable plant-based ingredients, produced using 30 percent less energy and releasing 63 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions as compared to nylon 6. In reducing its reliance on fossil fuels, Sorona® polymer combines eco-efficiency with function for use in a variety of applications due to its performance attributes. Its exceptional softness, inherent stain resistance and uncompromising durability offer a sustainable, high-performing material option for customers throughout the supply chain.

DuPont product life cycle management and Sorona® were selected by a panel of judges – mostly composed of Taiwan government officials and academic professionals – who evaluated competing companies through a field assessment of the products’ life cycle management, sustainable processes and chemical expertise. Sorona® products and their applications were exhibited to demonstrate DuPont’s commitment to the innovation of more sustainable products. After many weeks of review by the TCSB and its judging panel, DuPont was selected as a winner alongside other prestigious multinational and local chemical companies.

“We are deeply proud to receive the inaugural National Green Chemistry Award,” said Larry Chen, president of DuPont Taiwan. “DuPont has a long-standing commitment to sustainability in Taiwan, and we are thrilled by the recognition of green chemistry’s role in meeting our collective global goals of building a circular economy.

“It’s an immense honor that the TCSB has recognized the versatility of Sorona®,” said KiKi Chen, DuPont Biomaterials. “It’s not simply an application of green chemistry for sustainability’s sake – it was important to DuPont in the development of this biomaterial that it also is cost-effective for customers and is high-performing. We see countless applications in this region for our product.”

Posted May 15, 2019

Source: DowDuPont Specialty Products, a division of DowDuPont