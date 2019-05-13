Kraig Biocraft Laboratories To Be Featured In Upcoming Documentary Series On Combating Terrorism

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — May 13, 2019 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“Company”), a developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that its recombinant spider silk technology will be featured in a documentary focused on combating terrorism. The Company opened the doors of its R&D headquarters, for the first time to the media, to host a French documentary film crew and provided them with access to the process of creating its incredible spider silk technologies.

Tougher and more flexible than competing materials, spider silk offers the promise of increased protection, comfort, and mobility in protective textile applications. In addition to this documentary, the Company has been covered by numerous media outlets.

“Our team is incredibly proud of the work we do here and the impact that our Company is already making in these important markets,” said COO Jon Rice. “It was a pleasure to be able to share the results of our efforts and to showcase this amazing technology, along with its potential to disrupt the protective textile and related markets.”

The series is planned to air in the fall of 2019. Although the footage was shot at Kraig Labs’ R&D headquarters in Michigan, the Company continues to focus its efforts on scaling up its production operations, through its subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles Ltd., in Asia. By utilizing the existing global silk infrastructure and Kraig Labs’ engineered silkworm technology, the Company is set to meet cost and volume metrics, previously thought to be impossible, in the commercialization of spider silk for these lifesaving applications in protective textiles.

