Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Takes Possession Of Factory In Vietnam

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — May 20, 2019 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc., a developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that its subsidiary Prodigy Textiles has taken possession of its factory in Vietnam. The company is now retrofitting the nearly 50,000 square foot facility to produce its game changing recombinant spider silk materials. Remodeling efforts are expected to be minimal and completed quickly. This facility was selected based on its optimal layout and existing infrastructure.

“Our people on the ground in Vietnam are wasting no time getting this facility into operation. We have outlined a very aggressive timeline for bringing the factory online and we are monitoring progress daily,” said Kraig’s COO Jon Rice. “We are very pleased to see how quickly things are moving and look forward to completing the transition. We expect to make delivery of the first production batch of our recombinant spider silk thread from this factory to one of our strategic market channel partners in the third or fourth quarter.”

Posted May 20, 2019

Source: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc.