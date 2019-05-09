ITMA 2019 Exhibitor Preview: SCHWING Technologies

NEUKIRCHEN-VLUYN, Germany — May 9, 2019 — The production of textiles and clothing will be the focus of this year’s ITMA 2019 in Barcelona. From June 20 to 26, 2019, the German specialist SCHWING Technologies will be presenting thermal cleaning solutions for polymer-contaminated production tools. In hall 7 / booth C120, SCHWING experts, Managing Director Thomas Schwing and Head of Sales Virgilio Perez Guembe, will inform about the potentials and advantages of the systems and cleaning shops of the German technology leader. The company has been an internationally successful specialist for polymer removal for 50 years. Since the beginning of 2019, American and Canadian customers have also benefited from the service and advice of US-experts SCHWING North America Technologies, based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Thermal cleaning processes for machine parts

The energy-efficient, environmentally friendly and fully automatic systems, VACUCLEAN and INNOVACLEAN, guarantee residue-free cleaning results. Upon request, SCHWING can expand these systems with additional post-treatment units. “The easy-to-install systems remove any polymer residues from production tools reliably and gently“, emphasizes Thomas Schwing, Managing Director of SCHWING. These include spin packs or spinnerets, filter discs or filter bundles as well as melt-blown and spunbond dies with lengths of up to six meters. The advantages for the producing technical textile and clothing industry are shorter machine downtimes and a longer service life of the cleaned parts.

Predictive maintenance secures production processes

In order to save time and costs, predictive maintenance also plays an increasingly important role in thermal cleaning. With immediate effect, the German specialist is equipping all new SCHWING systems with components that support predictive maintenance of the systems. This includes components such as new fault reporting concepts, an internal data link for data mining and digital plant documentation in a SCHWING cloud. “We attach great importance to predictive maintenance,” says Virgilio Perez Guembe, pointing out that all equipment relevant data is written down and recorded during the process. Customers benefit from the electronically generated equipment documentation, which guarantees uncomplicated use of the data. “Our in-house Windows app SCHWING DataAnalyser helps to evaluate this data, to check the system and thus supports the predictive maintenance of the systems,” explains Perez Guembe. On request, SCHWING can modernize older systems for customers at its headquarters in Neukirchen-Vluyn.

Source: SCHWING Technologies