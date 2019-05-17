Indorama Ventures Announces Formation Of New Mobility Business Group At Techtextil Frankfurt, 2019

BANKGKOK, Thailand — May 16, 2019 — Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL) today announced the formation of a new business unit within the IVL Fibers division named the Indorama Mobility Group, which will comprise three business segments, namely Tire, Automotive Safety and Functional Materials.

The formation of the Indorama Mobility Group is the culmination of successive strategic acquisitions over the past five years: PHP Fibers, Performance Fibers, Trevira Filaments, Glanzstoff, Kordarna and UTT. The Group collectively owns decades of industry knowledge, experience and brand equity and this creates a unique portfolio of fiber, yarn, single-end cord and fabric based on polyester, polyamide, rayon, aramid hybrid and PEN, emerging as an integrated global business unit.

The Indorama Mobility Group’s target markets are tire reinforcement, airbags, seatbelts, mechanical rubber goods, sewing threads, fabrics, ropes and cordage, automotive interior, home textiles and composites wherein it has built strong positions over the years, notably in the automotive sector. This intra-group businesses merger creates a truly global presence and accelerates business growth through cross proliferation of product lines, expanded customer partnership and a global manufacturing footprint.

The Indorama Mobility Group today has a sales revenue in excess of $1billion with 16 manufacturing sites in nine countries employing over 6,000 people.

Headed by Mr. Jochen Boos, Chief Executive Officer of the newly-formed Indorama Mobility Group (formerly CEO of PHP Fibers), the new unit will pursue a growth path that is intertwined with the exciting development of the Mobility industry.

“Today’s suppliers have to adapt to the strong and disruptive trends that are already approaching like e-mobility, autonomous driving, shared mobility and smart vehicles which are creating new opportunities for fibers and textiles”, said Mr. Boos.

Spearheading the global Commercial and Operations is Mr. Arnaud Closson, Chief Operating Officer, Indorama Mobility Group (formerly CEO of Glanzstoff) who remarked, “the newly created Indorama Mobility Group, supported by its long-standing legacy brands, will integrate all of its assets and unify its go-to-market strategy. We aim to leverage our global operational footprint and tailor our product portfolio to deliver even better customer value.”

The structure of the Indorama Mobility Group is aligned to provide functional leadership, driving market focus through the dedicated commercial organization of the three business segments, accelerating technology and product innovations through centralized R&D and benchmarking best practices across sites to deliver a new level of manufacturing excellence. Supporting these new initiatives is a geographically and culturally diversified workforce located worldwide.

On sustainability, the Group is committed to have a positive impact on customers and on society, contributing to Indorama Ventures’ mission to be a responsible industry leader that creates value for our business and society.

Moving forward as a new business, while there is a continuation of activities conducted under the legacy companies, the Indorama Mobility Group is the business partner and the brand to be reckoned with.

“Empowering safety and performance” – fibers and textiles that move the world.

Posted May 17, 2019

Source: Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL)