Kraig Biocraft Laboratories To Expand Corporate Board Of Directors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — April 29, 2019 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“Company”), a developer of spider silk based fibers, today announced that it has initiated the process of identifying qualified corporate leaders, to assist in the Company’s growth, as it plans to add two new independent corporate board directors.

“With the successful delivery of our proprietary spider silk technology to Prodigy Textiles, our Vietnamese subsidiary, we are now moving into the production phase of our business plan. We believe that this is the right moment to bring on additional expertise to support the Company’s efforts to bring spider silk to the performance textile markets. The addition of these new board members will assist our growth through this exciting transition to commercialization and help keep our focus on continuing to create shareholder value,” stated COO, Jon Rice.

Expanding the Board of Directors is an important advancement in Kraig Labs’ business model and is an important milestone for the Company as it contemplates uplisting to a larger exchange.

“We plan to conduct a careful search, to identify independent board members who can contribute expertise and crucial market experience, as we look to rapidly grow our capacity and expand our strategic market channel partner networks,” said CEO and Founder, Kim Thompson.

Posted April 30, 2019

Source: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.