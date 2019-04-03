Ascend Performance Materials Receives Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification®

HOUSTON — April 2, 2019 — Ascend Performance Materials announced today that its wildlife sanctuary maintained at the company’s Pensacola site has received the Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification.

The Ascend Pensacola Plant Wildlife Sanctuary, first certified by the Wildlife Habitat Council in 1994, comprises 2,000 acres, 1,300 of which are primarily “undisturbed” land managed by employee volunteers.

“One of Ascend’s values is ‘we care,’ which means not only caring about our fellow employees but also caring about the communities we operate in and our environment,” said Sharhonda Owens, senior quality specialist for Ascend’s Pensacola site and Wildlife Sanctuary coordinator. “We’ve been in the Pensacola community for more than 50 years and we feel a strong sense of responsibility to leave things better today and tomorrow than when we came. Preserving the land and wildlife on it is personal for us.”

Volunteers manage the land with bluebird nest box monitoring, bat boxes, wildflower and pollinator beds, gopher tortoise nest monitoring, a white-tailed deer management program and a number of other conservation projects.

“The Ascend Pensacola Plant Wildlife Sanctuary is recognized as meeting the strict requirements of WHC Conservation Certification,” said Margaret O’Gorman, president of WHC. “Companies achieving WHC Conservation Certification, like Ascend Performance Materials, are environmental leaders, voluntarily managing their lands to support sustainable ecosystems and the communities that surround them.”

Ascend will be recognized at the 2019 WHC Conservation Conference in November and eligible for a WHC award.

