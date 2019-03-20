The LYCRA Company Introduces T859 LYCRA HyFit® Fiber

WILMINGTON, Del. — March 19, 2019 — The LYCRA Company announced today that it will be exhibiting at IDEA19, where it will unveil T859 LYCRA HyFit® fiber, its latest spandex/elastane innovation for the global personal care industry. Converting to T859 LYCRA HyFit® fiber offers manufacturers of diapers, adult incontinence and feminine hygiene products significant cost savings in addition to the following benefits:

Cuts overall elastic consumption by approximately 20%

Delivers more meters per kilogram of fiber by replacing heavier decitex with lighter decitex which leads to fewer package-to-package transfers

Fewer package transfers should result in increased diaper line uptime

Decreases amount of product handling and warehouse space required

Produces a more environmentally-friendly product with a smaller carbon footprint

Reduces emissions and transportation costs through regional product sourcing

A patent application has been filed for T859 LYCRA HyFit® fiber, which is being manufactured in Waynesboro, Virginia before production rolls out to global facilities. Product samples will be available in each region so that customers may begin their own evaluation and qualification process. As with all LYCRA® brand fibers, this innovation is backed by unmatched technical support that helps diaper manufacturers keep their operations running efficiently.

“The LYCRA Company is committed to advancing the hygiene industry by innovating products that meet the consumer’s need for exceptional comfort and fit while also helping our customers achieve their goals,” said Scott Blackadar, president, personal care. “We developed T859 LYCRA HyFit® fiber to help manufacturers reduce their operating costs and carbon footprint without sacrificing a garment’s quality or performance, or the consumer’s wearing experience.”

The LYCRA HyFit® booth at IDEA19 will be a place to discover everything new about the hygiene industry’s leading stretch fiber brand—from its logo, website and “Making Waves” marketing campaign to the new company behind it all—The LYCRA Company. On January 31, 2019, Shandong Ruyi Investment Holding purchased INVISTA’s Apparel & Advanced Textiles business unit, which now operates as an independent subsidiary of one of the leading textile and apparel companies in China.

To learn more about premium branded stretch fibers for the personal care industry, visit booth #2002 at IDEA19, or the brand’s new website: HyFit.LYCRA.com.

IDEA19 is the preeminent trade show for nonwovens and engineered fabrics, and will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center from March 25-28, 2019.

Posted March 20, 2019

Source: The LYCRA Company