Loop Industries Completes And Expands Supply Agreement With Danone For 100-Percent Sustainable PET

MONTREAL — February 12, 2019 — Loop Industries Inc., a technology innovator in sustainable plastic for packaging, today announced that it has completed a multi-year supply agreement with Danone SA, one of the world’s global food & beverage companies. Danone will purchase 100-percent sustainable and upcycled Loop™ branded PET from Loop’s joint venture facility with Indorama Ventures Ltd. in the United States for use in brands across its portfolio including evian®, Danone’s iconic natural spring water.

“On behalf of our team, I’d like to thank Danone for their continued support and commitment to Loop, sustainability and the circular economy,” said Daniel Solomita, founder and CEO of Loop Industries. “We are pleased to see our relationship extend to now include the supply of Loop™ branded PET resin to other of Danone’s exciting brands.”

Posted February 12, 2019

Source: Loop Industries

