Unifi Introduces New Sustainable Offerings at 2019 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show

GREENSBORO, N.C. — January 24, 2019 — Continuing its commitment to sustainable innovation, Unifi, Inc., global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers, will launch three new product offerings at Outdoor Retailer Snow Show 2019. Focused on consumer demands for recycled products, Unifi is introducing TruFlexx™ sustainable, engineered stretch fiber made with REPREVE®, TruClean™ chemical-free anti-static fiber, and REPREVE nylon staple fiber.

“Our customers continue to ask for fibers and technologies that will not only help them meet their sustainability goals, but also provide superior performance,” said Jay Hertwig, group vice president of global branded sales for Unifi. “At Unifi, we continue to develop solutions that help our customers make a difference.”

TruFlexx engineered stretch fiber is a breakthrough 100% polyester, sustainable stretch option that eliminates the need for spandex. When spandex is knit into a fabric, it greatly limits recyclability of the fabric after its useful life. TruFlexx engineered stretch can replace spandex in the 5-10% content range for comfort-stretch knits, creating the possibility of a 100% closed-loop recyclable polyester fabric. It is engineered for stretch and recovery, providing shape retention with less compression while also improving moisture management.

Static is a significant issue for apparel and home textiles, as it makes black and white jeans look dirty and faded, and creates a cleaning problem for pet hair. TruClean anti-static fiber is a chemical-free option and permanently inhibits static and cling, repelling pet hair, lint and other small particles to keep fabrics looking newer. TruClean anti-static is a sustainable option available with REPREVE recycled fiber, and applications include apparel, pet bedding, upholstery, curtains and automotive.

Unifi is also launching REPREVE nylon staple fiber, a new, more eco-friendly option for spun yarns. REPREVE recycled nylon staple fiber can be used to improve the hand feel and strength of fabrics, add a natural heather effect, or a cooling effect. Nylon is lightweight, durable, moisture wicking, and resists pilling and abrasion; desirable characteristics that can easily be blended into a more sustainable yarn using REPREVE Nylon staple fiber.

“We believe that true innovation starts in the fiber, and our goal is to provide even more options to inspire our customers to innovate at the fiber level to achieve sustainable, high-performing products,” said Richard Gerstein, Unifi’s executive vice president of global branded premium value-added products and chief marketing and innovation officer. “True innovation happens when we collaborate with our brand and textile partners to create unique performance technologies that are embedded in the fiber, and we are excited to share these exciting new products at Outdoor Retailer Snow Show.”

Posted January 24, 2019

Source: Unifi, Inc.