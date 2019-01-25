Oerlikon Manmade Fibers Segment Becomes ADAMOS Network Partner

REMSCHEID, Germany — January 25, 2019 — The Oerlikon Manmade Fibers segment has been a member of ADAMOS, an alliance of machine and systems construction sector companies, since the beginning of 2019. With this move, the company is ramping up its digital strategy, creating the right framework for implementing its concrete Industrie 4.0 solutions.

Membership in the ADAMOS partner network is a further step on the company’s journey to becoming a digital solutions provider: ADAMOS was established as a strategic alliance for the future issues of ‘Industrie 4.0’ and ‘Industrial Internet of Things’ (IIoT) for market leaders in the machine and systems construction sector. The bundled know-how from machine construction, production and information technology is designed to help the Oerlikon Manmade Fibers segment develop digital solutions with the support of the ADAMOS IIoT platform, promote new business models and establish a specific standard for the textiles industry.

On the path to becoming a digital yarn factory

Even at the ITMA Asia in the fall of last year, the Oerlikon segment with its Oerlikon Barmag and Oerlikon Neumag brands was able to convince customers with its digital products. AIM4DTY – Artificially Intelligent Manufacturing for DTY – for example, is a digital system that is trained by means of artificial intelligence so that it continually optimizes the running production process. Faults and deviations are identified more swiftly, enabling operators to initiate targeted troubleshooting measures.

At last year’s OpenStack Summit in Berlin, Germany, CEO Georg Stausberg presented a further digital Oerlikon Manmade Fibers innovation: with ‘Data Center in a Box’, the segment is offering its customers a new high-performance, flexible and above all secure IT infrastructure. The compact computing center works on the basis of the open OpenStack operating system, which enables virtual computing in a secure private cloud environment. “We are working on a whole range of digital solutions that will offer our customers very concrete added value”, comments Georg Stausberg.

Posted January 25, 2019

Source: Oerlikon