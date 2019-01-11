Charles Sheppard Appointed To Cotton Board By U.S. Secretary Of Agriculture Sonny Perdue

SEMINOLE, Fla. — January 9, 2019 — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. today announced that Charles Sheppard, its VP of Global Sourcing and Distribution, has been named to serve on the Cotton Board by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

“Charles’s appointment to the prestigious Cotton Board is a well-deserved recognition of his unique and invaluable expertise in the textile world,” said Michael Benstock, CEO of Superior Group of Companies. “Charles is one of the nation’s preeminent experts in his field, helping us offer our customers quality products steeped in technical expertise. This recognition of Charles’s wealth of knowledge and proficiency is a fitting honor.”

“The Cotton Board carries out research and promotional activities that help cotton compete in domestic and foreign markets, improve fiber quality and lower production costs,” said Perdue. The Cotton Research and Promotion Act of 1966 (Act) authorized a national cotton research and promotion program that is both industry-operated and funded. Since 1966, Congress has authorized 22 industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities.

Sheppard will serve a 3-year term ending on December 31, 2021.

Source: Superior Group of Companies, Inc.