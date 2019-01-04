Cashmere And Camel Hair Institute Announces New Staff To Support Global Mission

BOSTON, Mass. — January 4, 2019 — The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute (CCMI), the organization for the world’s leading processors of luxury animal hair fiber, announces Fabio Garzena as President, the second person to hold this position in the 34 year history of the organization. Mr. Garzena first joined the Institute in 2015 as European Representative. Before that he was with Australian Wool Innovation and the Woolmark Company. Mr. Garzena will operate from Graglia, Italy.

Karl Spilhaus, who organized the Boston based Institute in 1984 and served as President until now, will continue to counsel the Institute as President Emeritus, drawing on his four decades’ plus experience in the global textile industry.

Concurrent with these changes, the Institute announces that David Trumbull has been named USA Representative and will manage the Institute’s US affairs from an office in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kenneth Shimizu, Japan Representative, will continue to manage the Institutes’ activities in Asia from an office in Tokyo.

The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute was founded to protect the consumers, serious manufacturers and retailers from fraud on cashmere and superfine wool. CCMI also protects the good name of cashmere and other luxury animal fiber products through the encouragement of sustainable grazing practices and responsible business practices generally.

Posted January 4, 2019

Source: The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute (CCMI)