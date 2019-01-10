Albert P. Carey Appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Unifi Board of Directors

GREENSBORO, N.C. — January 10, 2019 — Unifi, Inc., a world leader in innovative synthetic and recycled yarns, today announced the appointment of Albert (“Al”) P. Carey as Non-Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Carey has played an active role with Unifi since being elected to its Board of Directors in January 2018. “In this expanded capacity, he will be leveraging his vast commercial experience, commitment to creating more sustainable supply chains, and ability to form partnerships with brands and retailers, which are the key pillars of Unifi’s growth strategy. This will help ensure the continued growth of Unifi’s innovative and sustainable product portfolio through market segment and geographic expansion,” said Kevin Hall, CEO of Unifi.

Mr. Carey currently serves as CEO of PepsiCo North America, a role he has held since March 2016. As a 38-year PepsiCo veteran, he has extensive experience leading multiple lines of consumer brands across snacks and beverages at PepsiCo, including as CEO of Frito-Lay North America. He also serves on the board of directors of The Home Depot, Inc. and The Food Marketing Institute.

“Brands and retailers have realized that ensuring future growth depends on adopting the circular economy and making significant commitments to recycled PET,” stated Carey. “I look forward to the opportunity to work more closely with the talented executive team and passionate employees at Unifi in accelerating innovation and profitable growth to sustain its leadership position and leading role in the industry transformation.”

“As an active member of the Board of Directors over the past year, Al has exemplified strong growth- and results-oriented leadership, robust support for the expansion of our commercial capabilities, and dedication to the circular economy,” continued Hall. “Accepting this additional responsibility and deeper involvement with Unifi demonstrates his passion for our business and strategic direction. We are pleased to continue working with Al as we build our strong market offerings in performance recycled fibers through Unifi’s leading global brand REPREVE.”

Posted January 10, 2019

Source: Unifi, Inc.