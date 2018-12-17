Triad Polymers Releases Triuvant® UV Stabilizers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — December 12, 2018 — Triad Polymers is pleased to announce the release of Triuvant®, its proprietary ultraviolet (UV) stabilizer masterbatch for polymer applications.

Triuvant is suitable for use in a variety of consumer applications including outdoor furniture, beach accessories, cladding and decking, industrial fabrics, marine equipment, sporting goods, apparel, car interiors and much more. Triuvant is easily compounded into masterbatch for filament fibers, including PET and nylon, offering a superb alternative to acrylic-based outdoor furniture upholstery.

Triuvant UV stabilizers are available in custom blends to fit your application. Additionally, the company provides the below products geared towards specific uses:

Triuvant Ultra — best for injection molded or extruded film applications. Intended to increase longevity and prevent brittleness and cracking.

Triuvant Sustain — designed for use in recycled plastic applications. Formulated to work best with reclaimed polyester either from post-consumer or post-industrial waste-streams.

Triuvant Brilliance — intended for use in a variety of textile applications where it is important that colors stay vibrant and do not fade over time.

Posted December 17, 2018

Source: Triad Polymers