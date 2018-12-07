Shaw Invests $250 Million In Andalusia, Ala. Fiber Manufacturing Facility

DALTON, GA — December 5, 2018 — Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) announced that is investing $250 million in its Andalusia, Ala., manufacturing facility, which creates fiber used to manufacture residential carpet.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson and Covington County Commission Chairman Greg White joined Shaw associates on Dec. 5 in a celebration of recent achievements at Plant 65 in Andalusia, Ala.

The project includes construction of new and expanded building assets and installation of substantial amounts of new manufacturing equipment.

“At Shaw, our vision is to create a better future for our associates, our customers, our company, and our communities. We can only achieve that vision through continued investment in our people, our products, our facilities, and our operations. We continually bring customers the forward-thinking products and services they expect from Shaw,” states David Morgan, Shaw Industries’ executive vice president of operations.

The changes will create even better efficiency, production, ergonomics, and safety for the more than 1,200 associates who work at the plant.

Construction began a little over a year ago and modernization efforts will continue through 2020. The facility remains operational throughout the transition.

“Shaw’s operations are more complex than ever. As a result, almost every job at Shaw — from designers and data scientists to machinists and managers — requires a higher skill level than in the past. Shaw benefits from a talented, well-trained associate base in Covington County, where it is the county’s largest employer,” states Ron Fantroy, plant manager for Plant 65.

Posted December 7, 2018

Source: Shaw Industries Group, Inc.