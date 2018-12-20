Lenzing Reinforces Textile Leadership With Appointment Of Florian Heubrandner As Vice President Of Global Business Management Textiles

LENZING, Austria — December 20, 2018 — The Lenzing Group (Lenzing) today (December 20, 2018) announced the appointment of Florian Heubrandner as Vice President of Global Business Management Textiles. Florian Heubrandner will be leading Lenzing’s global strategy and development across the textile value chain, bringing to life Lenzing’s transformation from a B2B fiber producer to a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) brand following the rejuvenation of TENCEL™, Lenzing’s textile specialty brand earlier this year and the launch of LENZING™ ECOVERO™, Lenzing’s sustainable viscose brand last year.

Source: Lenzing Group