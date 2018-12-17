Beaulieu Engineered Products Takes Carpet Sustainability Up A Notch With New Yarn And Fiber Launches At Domotex 2019

WIELSBEKE, Belgium — December 17, 2018 — Beaulieu Engineered Products aims to turn heads at Domotex 2019 with the unveiling of innovative solutions breaking new ground in the development of more sustainably-produced, highly creative, durable tufted carpets and recyclable needle punch carpets.

At its nature-inspired Stand B56 in Hall 11, Beaulieu Engineered Products will showcase extended portfolios of yarns, fibers and technical textiles designed to help the industry make their products more sustainable, fit for a better planet and reaching CO2 reduction targets.

New product launches in the spotlight:

New best-in-class high-resilience Polyamide (PA) yarn family offering broad design creativity to the contract market. The yarns are suitable for all kinds of carpet constructions.

UltraBond: a unique polyolefin fibre enabling an “industry-first” in cost-effective and more sustainable production of fully-recyclable needle punch carpets meeting current performance requirements.

Further highlights for textile floorings include tempting extended colour options and emission-reducing solutions, plus a wide range of Proback woven carpet backings.

Karena Cancilleri, vice president Beaulieu Engineered Products, comments: “Delivering products that contribute positively towards emission and resource reduction and promoting the Circular Economy, without compromising quality, performance or design potential, is very important to Beaulieu Engineered Products. As these factors grow in relevance for the flooring industry, we are fully committed to leading the way with innovative, reliable solutions that can advance our customers’ sustainability efforts and end products.”

Meet the Beaulieu Engineered Products teams at Stand B56 Hall 11 during Domotex 2019 in Hannover, Germany from January 11-14, 2019.

Source: Beaulieu International Group