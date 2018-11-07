INVISTA Introduces THERMOLITE® T-Down EcoMade Insulation At Outdoor Retailer Winter Market

WILMINGTON, Del. — November 7, 2018 — INVISTA, owner of the THERMOLITE® brand, announced today that synthetic insulation manufacturers Shinih Enterprise Co. Ltd. of Taiwan, and Mainland China based Ziran Non-Woven Co. Ltd. will be exhibiting the first commercially available THERMOLITE® T-Down EcoMade insulation at the Outdoor Retailer Winter Show in Denver, Colorado. With its 500+ fill power, this insulation delivers lightweight warmth to cold weather outerwear, sleeping bags and accessories.

THERMOLITE® T-Down EcoMade insulation delivers the look and performance of down while offering brands, retailers and consumers a sustainable alternative at a lower cost. This latest EcoMade product, which has earned Global Recycle Standard (GRS) certification, is a synthetic down replacement made from 100% recycled fiber that has been transformed into high-performance insulation.

“Today’s outdoor enthusiasts want outerwear that offers the latest technologies to help them stay warm, dry and comfortable longer, but they are also seeking out products made with sustainable materials,” said Joyce Chien, chief executive officer of Shinih Enterprise Co. Ltd. “This movement to create environmentally responsible apparel in the active outdoor segment continues to grow and we’re very excited to work with INVISTA to bring this innovation to market.”

This newest generation of down replacement fiber, from an industry leader in sustainable insulation technologies, THERMOLITE® T-Down EcoMade insulation offers several key benefits over down feather insulation. THERMOLITE® T-Down EcoMade insulation dries faster, has better moisture resistance, higher compressibility with rapid recovery power, higher loft and CLO value when damp or wet. THERMOLITE® T-Down EcoMade insulation is breathable, offers excellent wash durability and soft hand.

“The power of THERMOLITE® brand and its track record for sustainable innovation made the decision to develop THERMOLITE® T-Down EcoMade Insulation an easy one — as well as enhancing our company image and creating an opportunity to offer our customers a variety of exceptional sustainable insulation solutions,” said Shanghai Shi, General Manager of Ziran Non-Woven Co. Ltd. “We expect this development to significantly increase our global market share.”

“As a global leader in sustainable innovations, we developed THERMOLITE® T-Down EcoMade insulation to meet consumer expectations for environmentally responsible, high-performance outdoor gear for a variety of cold weather activities,” said Huw Williams, INVISTA global segment director, active and outdoor. “Our latest THERMOLITE® EcoMade insulation will enable licensees and brands to differentiate their products and capitalize on the THERMOLITE® brand’s high global consumer recognition and reputation for high-quality products to help drive sales.”

The THERMOLITE® brand has more than 30 years’ experience driving innovation in the warming space, adding value and lasting performance to its customers’ collections. Launched in 2010 in response to the textile industry’s global effort to develop more sustainable products, the EcoMade platform is marketed under the LYCRA®, COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® brand names.

Source: INVISTA