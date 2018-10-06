Universal Fibers Wins Environmental Excellence And Community Impact Awards

ABINGDON, Va. — October 5, 2018 — Universal Fibers® was awarded best of honors for Environmental Excellence and Community Impact by the Southwest Virginia Alliance of Manufacturers. In an effort to strengthen its position as a world-leading region of advanced manufacturing, the SVAM is a collaborative non-profit organization dedicated to uniting educational institutions, workforce development boards and state organizations with partnered manufacturers based in Southwest Virginia.

For nearly 50 years, Universal Fibers has taken great pride in its position as world leaders in sustainability. “More than our eco-processes in manufacturing and sustainable products, we believe true sustainability begins by ensuring safe practices and healthy environments for our dedicated Associates and local communities in which we live and serve,” said Ranae Anderson, Global Sustainability Leader. “We are thrilled to be recognized and wish to thank the SVAM for honoring Universal Fibers with these two very prestigious awards consistent with EnLIST®, our four point commitment to environmental stewardship.”

As first to market solution-dyed synthetic fiber in a broad color palette, a virtually waterless dyeing process, Universal Fibers has led the industry with sustainable innovation including pre-consumer recycling, post-consumer recycling and its latest introduction of Thrive®, the most sustainable solution-dyed high performance type 66 carpet fiber in the world.

