Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Prepares For Shipment Of Recombinant Spider Silk Silkworm Eggs To Vietnam

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — October 9, 2018 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“Company”), a developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that it is finalizing the details of its first shipment of the Company’s proprietary recombinant spider silk silkworm eggs to Vietnam. The Company is coordinating the details of this shipment with senior officials within key central Vietnamese government ministries, as well as senior leadership within Quang Nam province.

Kraig Labs will be working, in cooperation with leading sericulture experts in Vietnam, to demonstrate the performance and capabilities of the Company’s uniquely developed silkworms, as it moves to expand the production of its recombinant spider silk from pilot to full scale production.

“This shipment is a pivotal moment for Kraig Labs and a breakthrough in the commercialization of spider silk,” said the Company’s COO, Jon Rice. “The Company and our team of consultants in Vietnam, led by Mr. Ken Le, have worked tirelessly to make this shipment possible. Due to the unique nature of this project, we have had to work hand-in-hand with government officials in Vietnam to develop the required regulations and protocols. With all of the approvals in place, we are excited to be finalizing this first shipment, as we kick off the next phase of commercializing our spider silk technology.”

The Company expects to have all of the required documentation for this shipment completed within the next two to three weeks and expects to be raising its silkworms in Vietnam in the fourth quarter.

Posted October 9, 2018

Source: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.