INVISTA Launches LYCRA® Insiders Campaign With Refinery29

WILMINGTON, Del. — October 9, 2018 — INVISTA, owner of the LYCRA® brand portfolio of spandex fibers, today announced the launch of its global consumer marketing campaign, “LYCRA® Insiders,” developed with Refinery29, the leading digital media and entertainment company for young women.

The “LYCRA® Insiders” program and its tagline, “It’s what’s inside that matters most,” advise consumers to look for advanced LYCRA® fiber technologies inside their clothes if they want to experience lasting comfort, fit and performance. The month-long campaign leverages key social media influencers on Refinery29 to promote the benefits of jeans made with LYCRA® dualFX® technology and activewear powered by LYCRA® SPORT technology.

Custom videos and editorial content will be presented by fashion influencers promoting participating brands’ apparel across Refinery29 and LYCRA® brand digital channels, as well as influencer-owned social media channels. Refinery29 homepage takeovers, banner ads, dedicated emails and e-newsletters will also promote key brands. All program content links to a curated shop where consumers can immediately purchase their favorite apparel. In addition, brands that are sold in the United Kingdom and Germany will be promoted across digital channels in those markets.

The first phase of the “LYCRA® Insiders” program focuses on the unique and lasting benefits that even a small percentage of LYCRA® dualFX® technology can add to denim. This innovation combines two different LYCRA® brand fibers to create one resilient yarn that creates jeans that keep their shape all day, every day, while delivering exceptional comfort and fit. Denim brands promoting their use of LYCRA® dualFX® technology on Refinery29 include FRAME, 7 For All Mankind, Joe’s Jeans, NYDJ and others.

“This campaign lets millennial women know that just as it’s what’s inside them that matters most—the same can be said about their jeans,” said Rita Ratskoff, senior marketing manager, denim, INVISTA. “Many of the most common frustrations women have about comfort, fit and shape retention are solved when the jeans have LYCRA® dualFX® technology inside.”

The second phase of the global co-branded campaign launches in mid-October and promotes activewear brands that have adopted LYCRA® SPORT technology for their collections. Participating brands include CALIA by Carrie Underwood and prAna®.

“Market research has shown that consumers are often frustrated by underperforming and uncomfortable activewear,” said Melissa McGlynn, marketing manager, activewear, INVISTA. “Comfort and performance matter most, so our influencers will demonstrate how leggings made with LYCRA® SPORT technology have it all.”

INVISTA chose to develop this unique marketing program with Refinery29, a powerful media platform that targets consumers in a meaningful way and excels in direct-to-consumer communication. According to Refinery29 Intelligence proprietary research, one in two audience members trusts a brand that is featured on Refinery29, and more than 50 percent have purchased an item as a result of seeing it on the site.*

LYCRA® and dualFX® are trademarks of INVISTA.

*Source: Refinery29 User Exploration Survey, March 2017, n=1,000

Posted October 9, 2018

Source: INVISTA