Hyosung Chairman Hyun Joon Cho Expands To European Premium Textile Markets Including France And Germany

SEOUL, South Korea-— October 24, 2018 — Hyosung Chairman Hyun Joon Cho tackled European clothing market with functional and trendy premium textile products.

Hyosung TNC participated in “Mode City & Interfiliere Paris 2018” in July in Paris, France and “Bluezone” in September in Munich, Germany to showcase its new functional fabric.

It displayed an array of products that fused form and function for the athleisure look which reflects the latest “crossover fashion.” They are wearable as everyday clothes and comfortable as tracksuit.

It also exhibited recycled nylon yarn, following the “Sustainable Fashion” which pursues social values such as eco-friendliness and resource conservation.

In the Bluezone trade show, Hyosung TNC was the only Korean company to have an exhibition booth in a pavilion dedicated to denim, where it unveiled “creora® eco-soft,” its functional yarn for denim. It was a good chance to attract new customers of creora yarn, which is optimized for denim clothes, and to raise its premium brand awareness.

“Nothing is more important than developing innovative products in partnership with global companies,” Chairman Hyun Joon Cho said. “We will keep developing fabric jointly with our customer companies to set textile industry trends, while expanding our share in the global garment market.”

“creora is truly No. 1 spandex brand. We plan to keep raising product quality and step up marketing to fulfil customer satisfaction in every aspect such as the latest trend and style, eco-friendliness and sensibility, not to mention improving quality and functionality further,” Chairman Hyun Joon Cho added. “Spandex clothes are not our destination. We plan to take the lead in the markets of new clothing and textiles.”

Posted October 25, 2018

Source: Hyosung Corporation