From Shanghai To Singapore: ITMA Asia + CITME Grows Its Reach

This fall, Singapore will host the 2025 edition of ITMA Asia + CITME, offering a strategic platform for textile manufacturers in South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Since ITMA Asia combined with CITME, the trade show has been held in Shanghai on a biennial schedule since 2008. Then in 2023, the owners of the ITMA Asia + CITME show — the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers (CEMATEX), and its partners the China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT-Tex) — announced they would host the event in a second Asian location. The chosen host city was Singapore, and ITMA Asia + CITME, Singapore 2025 will be held October 28-31, 2025, at the Singapore Expo. It is organized by ITMA Services and co-organized by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co.

At the time the exhibition was announced, then CEMATEX President Ernesto Maurer, said: “We have successfully held seven editions of ITMA Asia + CITME in Shanghai. As part of our strategy to support the aspirations of local manufacturers in South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East to modernize their operations, we are augmenting the series with a second location in Asia to better reach out to the textile hubs in these regions.”

According to organizers, the Singapore edition of ITMA Asia + CITME “presents an exciting opportunity for manufacturers to expand their reach and forge new partner-ships with the region’s top textile and garment producers and leading brand owners.”

Positive Industry Response

Exhibitor response for the event surpassed expectations and organizers expanded the exhibition space to accommodate the high demand.

In October, more than 770 companies from 31 countries and regions are booked to participate in more than 70,000 square meters of exhibition space. More than 30,000 visitors are expected to attend the four-day affair.

Some 19 exhibit product sectors represent the entire textile manufacturing value chain, according to organizers. They are: Spinning; Winding; Nonwovens; Weaving; Knitting; Embroidery; Braiding; Finishing; Printing & Inks; Garment Making; Composites; Testing; Logistics; Recycling; Software & Automation; Colourants & Chemicals; Plant Ops Equipment; Services; and Research & Innovation.

ITMA Sustainability Forum

ITMA Asia + CITME, Singapore 2025 organizers have developed a half-day sustainability forum to be held on October 20, 2025, under the theme “Accelerating the Green Transition.” The forum will focus on insights from the European Commission and other sustainability leaders.

Changes in Europe related to extended producer responsibility (EPR), Digital Product Passport, and eco-design requirements are requiring accelerated adoption of circular practices and modernized production. The forum was designed to help support manufacturers during this transition period.

“The textile industry has a critical role to play to protect the planet,” said current CEMATEX President Alex Zucchi. “As Europe takes a lead to regulate the industry, all stake-holders have to ensure that we are ready to journey towards a circular economy. The forum will facilitate engaging discussions and exchange of ideas as the industry urgently accelerates its transition to a greener future.”

Standard visitor rates are 50 Singaporean dollars (approximately $40) for a four-day pass, and S$25 ($20) for a one-day badge. Fees will increase for on-site registrations. The exhibition is open October 28-30 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on October 31 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Attendees can download a mobile app on either iOS or Android devices to access interactive tools including an exhibitor list and online floorplan.

“Textile manufacturers from South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East are anticipating the exhibition as a strategic platform to source advanced machinery solutions to help them optimize production efficiency, increase output volumes, and enhance product quality to meet growing market demands,” Zucchi said.

With strong exhibitor demand and a dedicated focus on sustainability, ITMA Asia + CITME’s Singapore 2025 exhibition offers manufacturers and brand owners alike a strategic platform to connect, innovate and prepare for a greener future.

For more information about ITMA Asia+ CITME, Singapore 2025, please visit itmaasiasingapore.com.

