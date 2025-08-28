Fellowship & Family Spirit Shine At STA’s Annual Meeting

Conference program focused on cotton market shifts, trade and policy issues and Made-in-USA.

The Southern Textile Association (STA) is a 117-year-old non-profit organization with a membership of more than 500 people from practically every sector of the textile industry. Membership consists, as the name suggests, of people in the textile industry located mostly in the Southeastern United States.

In order to localize activities and best service its members, STA is broken into two divisions — the Northern Division and The Southern Division. It hosts divisional meetings each spring and fall — in North Carolina and South Carolina — as well as a winter seminar, a summer marketing forum and an annual meeting.

This year’s STA annual meeting was held at the Sonesta Resort on Hilton Head Island, S.C. More than 200 members were in attendance.

Family Emphasis

Among the tenets in its charter, are promoting good fellowship and social activities among its members. And no event hosted by STA pro-motes good fellowship more than its annual meeting.

The meeting is part conference, part networking, part vacation, and it’s all about family. Attendees are encouraged to bring their families to the meeting — spouses and children— and events are designed to include everyone from the very young to the very old. Outside of the conference portion, there is a welcome reception open to all, golf, tennis, bingo, a beach party and an evening dinner dance.

Some now adult attendees first came to the STA annual meeting as children and continue to participate, in some cases bringing their own children.

Confirming that STA is fulfilling its fellowship tenet, Charles Poston, the most recent past STA president and chairman, and market manager for Textiles at Klüber Lubrication, shared that during the afternoon beach party, the camaraderie was so strong that even the beach lifeguard took notice! “During a brief chat with the lifeguard, she smiled and said, ‘I could have sworn it was a large family reunion,’” Poston said. “And in that simple observation, she captured the essence of the event. Because that’s exactly what it felt like — a family reunion. A gathering of people who may work in different corners of the industry, but share a common thread — a love for textiles and a deep respect for one another,” Poston added.

2025 Conference: Cotton Update

The first morning of the conference, three speakers took to the podium to share insights on a variety of topics. First up, was Hank Reichle, president and CEO of Staplcotn, Greenwood, Miss. His “Cotton Mar-ket Update” presentation covered the current landscape in the United States, as well as challenges and opportunities. He noted that international cotton trade dynamics have been dramatically altered because Brazil has increased its production from 4 million to 18 million bales. Tariffs also have altered the market as have geopolitical issues.

But bright spots exist. Reichle encourages agricultural export-friendly trade deals as well as the “Buying American Cotton Act” that supports U.S. farmers. In addition, sustainability and traceability programs may offer competitive advantages. “We’re not just selling cotton; we’re selling a story of quality, sustainability and American innovation,” he said.

Tariffs & Trade

The second speaker was tasked with perhaps the most difficult topic to talk about — tariffs and trade. In his presentation “The Impact of Tariffs on U.S. Textile and Apparel Trade,” Dr. Sheng Lu, professor of Apparel & Fashion Studies at the University of Delaware, spoke of strategies U.S. fashion brands are implementing to navigate the stormy trade waters.

Diversification in manufacturing locations is a big component; and while Asia remains the primary sourcing region for apparel, Vietnam, Bangladesh and India are gaining ground over sourcing in China. Today, brands are sourcing from an average of 46 countries.

“Brands are not putting all their eggs in one basket,” Lu noted. He also shared that consumers are increasingly concerned about sustainability, and it can be a critical component of success in sourcing.

America Knits

After more than 30 years working in the knit apparel manufacturing industry overseas, Steve Hawkins had a desire to produce high-quality apparel in the United States. A partnership with lifelong friend Dr. David Talton as well as a factory for sale in Swainsboro, Ga., led to America Knits. Founded in 2018 before the pandemic, the road hasn’t been smooth, but America Knits has found success in Swainsboro and is on a growth trajectory.

In his presentation “America Knits/Seeds II Seams: A Sustainability Story Made in America,” Hawkins shared the company’s history. Currently, it produces approximately 25,000 T-shirts each week; and recently added screen printing, embroidery and laundry to its capabilities to expand on the products offered and to firmly control fit — an issue very important to Hawkins.

To strengthen its supply chain and build vertical manufacturing, the company recently partnered with Lumberton, N.C.-based Contempora Fabrics Inc. Together, they plan to develop a plant that will manufacture beanies. The two companies also generously donated screen-printed, commemorative meeting T-shirts to STA members in attendance.

After its initial success, America Knits also launched its own brand — Seeds II Seams. The brand logo features a crow because as the crow flies, there is only 238 miles between links in the supply chain compared to the average garment’s 17,000-mile journey.

The company has received numerous recognitions from the State of Georgia for the work it is doing. Labels on America Knits shirts state “Made in Small Town America” because that idea really means some-thing to Hawkins. He admits there is no room to grow in Swainsboro because there isn’t enough of a workforce, but is open to the idea of replicating the business model in other small towns in America.

STA Conducts Business Session

The second day of conference proceedings opened with the STA business session during which speeches were given, matters were voted on and awards were conferred.

In his last speech as STA President, Evans Tindal, a Glen Raven plant manager, delivered his President’s Address. He was animated, wistful, funny and engaging as he assessed the value and deeper meaning of professional community and belonging and how STA has contributed to those ideals during his personal career. After sharing stories of connection, friendship and family, he was met with a standing ovation.

Elections

During the STA elections, Tindal was named STA chairman; Nathan Fisher, Nava Technologies, assumed the helm as president; Nathan Evans, Seydel-Woolley, became first vice president; Unifi’s Cory Bowman was elected second vice president; Tina Rogers, Techmer PM, was elected member-at-large; and Devin Steele was reelected secretary and treasurer.

Reelected to the Board of Governors for a three-year term were Jessica Ethridge, Fi-Tech Inc., Chuck Butts, Murata Machinery USA Inc.; Jordan Renfrow, SYMTECH Inc.; Harriet Scar-borough, Central Textiles Inc., Marvin Smith, Shuford Yarns LLC; and Vance Tiller, Impact Workforce Solutions.

Before the STA Business Session concluded, several STA members received awards (See sidebar).

From STA Matters To National Matters

Auggie Tantillo, president of SRG & Associates, and former president and CEO of the National Council of Textile Organizations, addressed the STA crowd during his “Textile Trade & Policy Issues” presentation. As the last speaker before the keynote, Tantillo talked about the current administration’s aggressive trade strategy and the resulting implications for the textile industry. He also discussed the recent closing of the de minimis shipping loophole. Tantillo expects the rest of the year to remain uncertain when it comes to trade matters.

Keynote Speaker

To cap off the strong roster of speakers, Dr. Stephen “Doc Bird” Birchak offered an inspirational and wildly entertaining keynote speech focused on happiness and resilience. He increased the entertainment factor by using a variety of props to illustrate his ideas and embellish his anecdotes. Birchak also shared some deeply personal stories about adversity and loss. Key takeaways included attitude is everything, gratitude matters, and self-belief is important.

Closing Remarks

To close the proceedings, STA’s newly elected president Fisher offered some remarks thanking Tindal for his excellent leadership of the organization and acknowledging the big shoes he had to fill. He also expressed his genuine excitement about what lies ahead for STA.

“The STA Annual Meeting is more than just an industry event — it’s like a family reunion for the textile community,” remarked STA’s Steele. “This is where challenges turn into opportunities, and competitors often become collaborators. We gather not only to share insights and tackle the challenges of today’s economy, but to lift each other up, swap stories and build relationships that last a life-time. Our connections run deeper than business cards.”

“There’s nothing more to add,” Poston noted. “The Southern Textile Association’s summer conference wasn’t just a success, it was a reminder of the strength and the warmth of this incredible community.”

STA Honorees

STA member Matt Shannon with Greenwood Mills had the honor of announcing the winners of several awards during the annual meeting.

David Clark Award Honoree

The association’s David Clark Award is given to an STA past president who continues to lead and serve the organization for 10 or more years following their term as president. STA 2015-16 President Todd Wemyss was honored with the award this year. He is currently plant manager of Glen Raven’s Norlina Plant.

George Abbott Award

This award was created in honor of George Abbot who had the nicknames “Mr. STA” and “Mr. Terrific.” A long-time advocate and supporter of STA, Abbot was the first recipient of the award, which is given each year to the person who recruits the most new members to the organization. The 2025 recipient was Randy Blackston, vice president of Operations at Glen Raven and an STA past president.

He was unable to attend the meeting, however Blackston’s Glen Raven colleague Evans Tindal accepted the award on his behalf.

Support & Advocacy Award

This newly created award recognizes companies that have sponsored all seven events hosted by STA in a calendar year all at the highest sponsorship level. Three entities were honored with this recognition in its inaugural year — Coker & Associates of South Carolina, Danbartex LLC, and the North Carolina Textile Foundation/NC State Wilson College of Textiles.

Service To The STA

Charles Poston, Klüber Lubrication, concluded his term as president and chairman of STA during the 2025 Annual Meeting. In recognition of his service to the association, he was presented with a gavel plaque by Tindal.

