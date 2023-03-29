Knowledge, Experience Set To Gather In Atlanta

Collocated events Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas return to the GWCC on their new, odd-year biennial schedule.

TW Special Report

It’s a tall order to organize a major trade show once every two years. It’s an even bigger challenge to host a large, collocated event in back-to-back years. But to fall in sync with Germany-based sister shows’ Techtextil and Texprocess schedule, Atlanta-based Messe Frankfurt Inc. was tasked with hosting Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas in 2022 and again in 2023 to put the events on track with an odd-year biennial schedule.

It’s surely nerve-racking for organizers wondering if the industry will respond and support the show under the less-than-ideal circumstances, and in and ITMA year to boot! But Messe Frankfurt is optimistic that the textile industry will remain faithful and support Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas 2023 despite the back-to-back shows in consecutive years.

Techtextil North America is incorporated with ATME-I, and Texprocess Americas is coproduced by SPESA — the industry association for suppliers to the sewn products industry. Organizers expect more than 350 companies from more than 30 countries to participate in the events scheduled May 10-12, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) in Atlanta.

Entire Industry In One Place

The two-in-one event gathers the entire textile value chain in one place giving visitors access to products, technologies and solutions for virtually any textile application.

Visitors will see a wide variety of product categories at Techtextil North America representing the value-added chain in the technical textiles and nonwovens sectors including Research, Development, Planning, Consulting; Technology, Machinery, Accessories; Fibers & Yarns; Woven Fabrics, Laid Webs, Braiding, Knitted Fabrics; Nonwovens; Coated Textiles, Canvas Products; Composites; Bondtec; Functional Apparel Textiles; Associations; and Publications.

Techtextil North America exhibits are further classified according to 12 application areas: Agrotech; Buildtech; Clothtech; Geotech; Hometech; Indutech; Medtech; Mobiltech; Oekotech; Packtech; Protech; and Sporttech.

Texprocess Americas is promoted as the largest North American trade show displaying equipment and technology for the development, sourcing and production of sewn products. Product groups and services covered include: design, product development and automation technology; contract manufacturing and sourcing; production preparation and organization; cutting room and automation technology; fabrics and materials; fusing, setting and manufacturing preparation; textile machinery; textile finishing; knitting technology; embroidery technology; stitching, joining and fastening technology and materials; product processing and finishing; energy, air conditioning, disposal and recycling; quality control; internal material flow; textile logistics; information technology; services, consultancy and training; and research and development.

The collocated events also will feature three international pavilions in 2023 — from Germany, China and Taiwan — as well as the SEAMS Sup-ply Chain USA Pavilion.

New For 2023

To attract visitors, new show features have been developed. “Our team is dedicated to ensuring that this year’s show offers meaningful exhibitor and attendee experiences through a host of new show features,” said Kristy Meade, vice president of Technical Textiles & Technology Shows, Messe Frankfurt Inc. “We continue to track new trends, technologies, and developments across the industry and bring them to the forefront through comprehensive education and programs.”

The show floor will feature a new Tech/Start-Up Zone that groups together companies with innovative solutions, processes and products that are advancing the global and technical textiles and nonwovens industries.

Messe Frankfurt also is introducing the Innovation Awards, which will recognize outstanding performance in research, new materials, products and technologies. Awarded innovations will be on display on the show floor for visitors to explore.

The new Career and Training Center is a gathering spot for attendees to learn about job openings, meet prospective employers and build a resume in addition to learning about the industry’s career options from representatives from the Textile Technology Center at Gaston College. A professional photographer also will be on site to take headshots for interested attendees.

The Career and Training Center also will feature the “Training Takes Time” program hosted by SPESA (see sidebar).

“For the first time in more than two decades, we’re witnessing an exciting rebirth for the sewn products industry in the Western Hemisphere,” said Michael McDonald, President of SPESA. “Attending Texprocess Americas — the largest show of its kind in North, Central, and South America — is the first step for industry players to be a part of this massive movement in reshoring, nearshoring, and regional collaboration. The 2023 edition of the show is aiming to elevate attendee experience even more by adding in new components that foster learning, networking, and professional growth. I’m confident this is going to be the best show yet.”

Education Options

Visitors to Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas can take advantage of educational opportunities through symposium sessions, Student Research Poster Program and Tech Talks.

Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas each will host symposium sessions on various topics of interest. Visitors can choose a one- or two-day symposium pass when registering. The website for each show will list all of the topics and speakers as the event date gets closer and speakers are finalized.

The Student Research Poster Program returns in 2023, offering undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity to share their research. Students’ work will be on display during the event and live presentations give the students the chance to engage with industry.

The show floor also will feature Tech Talks, complimentary presentations on a variety of topics including sustainability, empowering and growing workforces using technology, the next generation of technical designers, and more.

Opening Night Reception

On Wednesday, May 10 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., SPESA and Messe Frankfurt are hosting an official Opening Night Reception for Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas 2023. To be held at the Delta Sky360° Club at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium adjacent to the GWCC, the event includes a stadium tour covering the field, owner’s suite and locker room. This ultimate fan experience includes entertainment, food and an open bar with the purchase of a separate ticket.

Planning And Preparation

The GWCC is located in downtown Atlanta, which offers many hotels, restaurants and entertainment options in close proximity to the trade show. Show hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday.

Visitors need only purchase an exhibit hall badge for one of the shows to gain access to both Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas. Symposium and opening night reception tickets are available as add-ons. All pricing and deadlines, as well as hotel and transportation information, are available on the events’ respective websites.

“The industry is rapidly evolving, and we’re excited for attendees and exhibitors of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas to have a front row seat to the action,” Meade said.

“Training Takes Time”: Texprocess Americas 2023 Introduces Show Floor Training Program

At the upcoming Texprocess Americas 2023, SPESA is launching a brand-new show floor training program brought to life by Merrow Sewing Machine Co. and the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center (ISAIC)— both SPESA members. The program will incorporate hands-on demonstrations with augmented reality tools to introduce replicable and scalable teaching methods for machine repair and maintenance that can help scale the industry and support growth in the Americas.

Named “Training Takes Time,” the launch is the beginning of a “long-term initiative designed to promote quality training regimens that start in the U.S. and have the potential to expand to other markets across the Americas.”

As part of the program, Texprocess Americas attendees have the chance to register free of charge for 12 two-day training programs — aimed at mechanics, machine operators and facility managers — taking place in Boston, Miami and Los Angeles in 2023 and 2024. After Texprocess Americas ends, the training classes will be on offer for $1,800 per person.

“Using augmented reality tools, experienced technicians can virtually impart knowledge on less experienced employees and incoming trainees,” said Alex Stchekine, Research & Innovation manager at ISAIC. “Technicians and instructors no longer have to be in the same room to share information, which is especially helpful for people who need to learn on the job over a longer period of time. Augmented reality technology is capable of merging two real-time video streams to demonstrate how to solve issues and teach competencies, saving time and money dispensed to travel from one facility to another.”

“There has been a massive push to bring the production of soft goods back to the Americas,” said Charlie Merrow, CEO of The Merrow Group Companies. “Training people here in the U.S. is how we support the reshoring movement. Not only are you providing people with the necessary skills and knowledge needed to find jobs, but you are also investing in your community and contributing to a more efficient and sustainable supply chain. Training is one key function to propelling the industry forward in the U.S. and the western hemisphere.”

“We have talked and talked about the importance of workforce development for the sewn products industry,” said SPESA President Michael McDonald. “Now we are turning words into action. Building and maintaining a strong workforce for the sewn products industry in the U.S. is critical. Having the Career Training & Innovation Center at Texprocess Americas this year will allow us to equip the next generation of mechanics, engineers, and specialists with the tools and resources needed to catapult the industry into its next chapter. I am looking forward to seeing Texprocess Americas serve as a backdrop to a larger industry movement here in the U.S.”

For more information about Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas 2023, please visit techtextil-north-america. us.messefrankfurt.com and texprocess-americas.us.messefrank furt.com

March/April 2023