Resilient Industries Back Together

Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas was well attended for the first Atlanta event in four years.

TW Special Report

It had been four years since Techtextil North America, incorporated with ATME-I, and Texprocess Americas, co-produced by SPESA, convened in Atlanta with the last show taking place in 2018. Organizers were really excited to gather the entire textile supply chain again at the Georgia World Congress Center in 2022.

“After such a long hiatus, it was really wonderful to finally hold these events together under one roof, “said Kristy Meade, vice president of Technical Textiles & Technology Shows, Atlanta-based Messe Frankfurt Inc. “COVID-19 proved to be a challenge for everyone, but it is clear that these industries are resilient overall, and more motivated than ever to continue to push for innovation and advancement. We’re happy to be able to provide a platform for them to do so.”

As always, the combined event proved to be a convenient place to view the latest technology, technical textiles, nonwovens, textile machinery, and sewn products and equipment. Visitors were able to touch and feel new products up close and in person, watch live demonstrations on the show floor, and participate in a variety of networking opportunities. The educational program also offered something for everyone with 16 symposium sessions between the two events, as well as some 20 complimentary sessions held on the show floor.

“We attend the symposiums every year and there is always something new to learn, not only from the speakers but also the questions asked during the sessions,” said Edwin Rosado, Fruit of the Loom. “The show is a very good experience, we will continue to attend because it is always going to be very helpful.”

Participation

Overall, booth traffic was steady and consistent. Perhaps not quite back to pre-COVID levels, but as is typical for this event, attendees were high level and engaged.

“We were pleased with the quality of visitors during the entire event,” said Oliver Meier, Textile director – North America, Stäubli Corp., Duncan, S.C. “Our sales team was able to conduct constructive meetings with potential and existing customers.”

“Lots of quality people, a great restart,” said Bruce Stroupe, Perlon (Hahl Inc.), Lexington, S.C. “It was nice to be able to truly focus on meetings with people who are ready to make purchases. We will definitely be back next year!”

“BastCore had an amazing show with constant traffic at our booth,” said Coleman Beale, BastCore. “It’s great to see buyers with a real interest in sustainability.”

“The Techtextil show in Atlanta was the first trade show I attended in several years due to the pandemic,” said Christopher Skaggs, engineering manager, Hexcel Corp., Seguin, Texas. “It was a great opportunity to re-establish contact with numerous suppliers. With customer demand recovering, we are working on projects for machinery, facilities, and testing equipment. I was able to generate solid leads in all three of these areas. Another great thing about Techtextil is the ease of travel. With a direct flight, using MARTA and plenty of hotel availability, I was able to spend a full day at the show with just an overnight trip.”

“I’m thrilled to be at Texprocess Americas because innovation in manufacturing and textiles is where my focus is,” said Sherri Barry, visitor and speaker, Fabric Fashioneer/Adea Every Day Luxury. “It is so great to have an opportunity to collaborate with people who are like-minded, and to learn the newest and greatest things happening in the industry. I’m already planning on coming back next year!”

Next Scheduled Event

To fall in sync with the Germany-based sister shows Techtextil and Texprocess, the Atlanta-based events will occur again in 2023, and thereafter on a biennial schedule. This puts the shows on an odd year cycle in the United States and an even year cycle in Germany, flipping the traditional schedule. Techtextil North America 2023 and Texprocess Americas 2023 will take place May 10-12, 2023, in Atlanta.

July/August 2022