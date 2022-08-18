IFAI Expo Is Coming To Charlotte

IFAI Expo is preparing for its last edition before its name change that will be announced during the show.

TW Special Report

IFAI Expo 2022, hosted by the Roseville, Minn.-based Advanced Textiles Association (ATA), will take place October 12-14, 2022, at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C. Education sessions at the Advanced Textiles Conference will begin on October 11. Make plans to join thousands of stakeholders across the specialty fabrics, shade and weather protection, and advanced textile industries for sourcing, education and networking opportunities. ATA President and CEO Steve Schiffman touched on the excitement surrounding this year’s show. “Charlotte, N.C., has always been great location for IFAI Expo and we’re excited to be back,” Schiffman said. “Plus, our partner Sun Shading Expo North America will be collocating with us for the first time. This year’s event launches a whole new era for the association and will be the last branded ‘IFAI Expo.’ In line with our name change to Advanced Textiles Association that occurred on June 1, 2022, at the expo we’ll announce the new name and logo for IFAI Expo that will begin in 2023 along with some other surprises related to our rebranding.”

What To Expect

The collocation with Messe Stuttgart’s Sun Shading Expo North America will create the “largest, most diverse, and engaging trade show floor,” ever, according to ATA. More than 300 exhibitors are expected. Attendees have access to both events including the combined show floor, show floor education, keynote speakers and networking receptions. The only exceptions are IFAI Expo’s classroom education, which is only open to IFAI Expo registrants; and Sun Shading Expo classroom education, which is only open to Sun Shading Expo registrants.

This year’s campfire education at IFAI Expo features more than 15 hours broken into 25-minute interactive sessions, demonstrations and more, located in three different campfire spaces. IFAI Expo’s innovation stage also will feature hours of sponsored content hosted by IFAI partners.

ATA will host its IFAI Hub as always, which is a great place to learn more about IFAI or join a member division open meeting.

Also on the show floor, ATA announced the return of the Adopt-a-Puppy Fundraising booth.

For the early risers and active attendees, IFAI Expo’s Annual Fun Run/Walk is back. On Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m., participants will be led by experienced locals on a run through Uptown Charlotte. Runners can choose a pace group and learn about the city, while enjoying the views.

Nighttime Fun

At the end of the first day, IFAI Expo will host an official opening reception from 5-6:30 p.m. ATA invites all participants to mix and mingle while enjoying some refreshments and conversation to wrap up the first day of the show.

Those who opt to purchase a separate ticket when registering can move from the opening reception to Industry Night, which this year will be held at the Charlotte Beer Garden. Live music will be provided by ATA member band Hangin’ by a Thread, and attendees can enjoy food and beverages from the establishment’s menu, which features approximately 500 different beers.

Education

The Advanced Textiles Conference begins one day ahead of the official show floor opening, on Tuesday, October 11. The first day of the conference — beginning with a luncheon and plenary session at 11:30 a.m. and concluding with a networking reception from 5-6:30 p.m. — will feature 12 50-minute classroom sessions on a wide variety of topics including e-textiles, aerospace, sustainability, medical, and innovation in products and materials. Additional advanced textiles sessions will take also take place October 12-14. The conference was expanded this year to include additional deep-dive workshops — taught by leading experts in the field — and will have a greater, interactive presence on the show floor to add value for those who participate. The Advanced Textiles Conference is included in the “All Access Registration” pass.

Keynote Speaker

This year, ATA has enlisted the internationally acclaimed Dr. Elliot Eisenberg to deliver the keynote speech. He is the chief economist for GraphsandLaughs LLC, a Miami-based economic consulting firm.

For more information about IFAI Expo 2022 and to register, please visit ifaiexpo.com.

July/August 2022