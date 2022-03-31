Techtextil North America/ Texprocess Americas 2022: Under One Roof

Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas look forward to hosting the full spectrum of the industry at the GWCC May 17-19.

TW Special Report

Messe Frankfurt Inc.’s flagship Atlanta-based trade shows Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas are returning to the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) following a 4-year break. After a COVID-19 pandemic-imposed hiatus in 2020, when the last show was originally scheduled, the show returns to its traditional even-year schedule for the 2022 edition.

The 16th edition of Techtextil will be joined by the fifth edition of Texprocess Americas May 17-19, 2022, where visitors have the chance to view the latest innovations for the technical textiles and sewn products industry and meet in a face-to-face fashion.

Techtextil North America is incorporated with ATME-I and Texprocess Americas is coproduced by SPESA — the industry association for suppliers to the sewn products industry.

“We are thrilled with the level of excitement we are receiving from our exhibitors and visitors for the return of Techtextil North America and Texpro-cess Americas,” said Kristy Meade, vice president – Technical Textile and Technology Shows. “We share that excitement and are looking forward to delivering an amazing event for all — from the exhibit hall to the symposiums to the after-hours networking opportunities. But most of all, we’re just excited to see everyone under one roof, experiencing these two shows together for the first time since 2018.”

Receptions

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, a joint reception organized by Messe Frankfurt will be held for both Techtex-til North America and Texprocess Americas attendees. With the purchase of an add-on ticket, guests can mingle at Der Biergarten located adjacent to the GWCC in downtown Atlanta while eating German-inspired food and listening to a live Bavarian Oompah Band. The ticket price also includes an open bar and a karaoke party room.

SPESA is hosting an opening night reception open to both Texprocess Americas and Techtextil North America attendees on Tuesday, May 17, at the World of Coca-Cola building, which is just a short walk from the GWCC. Food and drinks will be provided, and tickets are available through SPESA.

Techtextil North America

As always, the event will assemble all vertical aspects of the technical textiles and nonwovens industries including research and development, raw materials, production processes, conversion, further treatment, and recycling.

Visitors will see a wide variety of product groups at Techtextil representing the entire value-added chain in the technical textiles and nonwovens sectors including fibers and yarns; woven fabrics; laid webs; braiding; knitted fabrics; nonwovens; coated textiles and canvas products; composites; adhesives and bonding technologies; functional apparel textiles; research and development; planning and consultation; and technology, machinery and accessories.

Techtextil North America exhibits are classified according to 12 applica-tion areas: Agrotech; Buildtech; Clothtech; Geotech; Hometech; Indutech; Medtech; Mobiltech; Oekotech; Packtech; Protech; and Sporttech.

Texprocess Americas

Texprocess Americas is promoted as the largest North American trade show displaying equipment and technology for the development, sourcing and production of sewn products.

Product groups and services covered include: design, product development and automation technology; contract manufacturing and sourcing; production preparation and organization; cutting room and automation technology; fabrics and materials; fusing, setting and manufacturing preparation; textile machinery; textile finishing; knitting technology; embroidery technology; stitching, joining and fastening technology and materials; product processing and finishing; energy, air conditioning, disposal and recycling; quality control; internal material flow; logistics; information technology; services, consultancy and training; and research and development.

The collocated events will feature three international pavilions in 2022 — from Germany, Italy and Turkey — as well as the SEAMS Supply Chain USA Pavilion.

Education

Visitors to Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas also may take advantage of several educational opportunities through its symposium sessions, Graduate Student Poster Programs and The Academy.

Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas each will host eight symposium sessions on various topics of interest (See Table 1). Visitors can chose a one-, two- or three-day pass to attend as many or as few sessions as they wish. The website for each show will list all of the topics and speakers as the event date gets closer and speakers are finalized. The 2022 symposium program for Techtexil North America was developed in partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology’s School of Materials Science and Engineering.

Symposium topics for the Texprocess Americas sessions were designed in collaboration with The University of Georgia and various thought leaders in the sewn products industry.

As always, the collocated shows will feature a graduate student poster program highlighting research performed by students enrolled at some of the top textile engineering and manufacturing programs in the country. The students’ work will be on display throughout the event, and live presentations will give students the opportunity to engage attendees and share their research.

Don’t forget to check out The Academy, a new feature for the show floor that combines features of the previous Tech Talks and The Lab. Over the three show days, The Academy will offer presentations, demonstrations and discussions all related to technical advancements and the latest in textile testing.

Planning And Preparation

The GWCC is located in downtown Atlanta, which offers many hotels, restaurants and entertainment options in close proximity to the trade show. Show hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Attendees are encouraged to reg-ister in advance to receive a discount. The last day to save on registration is April 15 before prices increase. Visitors need only purchase an exhibit hall badge for one of the shows to gain access to both Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas. A complimentary three-day pass for the show floor is included with the purchase of a one-, two-, or three-day symposium pass. All pricing and deadlines, as well as hotel and trans-portation information, are available on the events’ respective websites.

Show organizers will follow all health and safety rules and regulations set forth by local authorities in regards to COVID-19. Check the websites for the most up-to-date information as the date approaches.

Future Events

To fall in sync with the Germany-based sister shows Techtextil and Texprocess, the U.S.-based events will occur in Atlanta again in 2023, and thereafter on a biennial schedule. This puts the shows on an odd year cycle in the United State and an even year cycle in Germany, flipping the traditional schedule.

“The shift in cycle for Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas may take some getting used to,” Meade noted. “But given the changes being made in Frankfurt in response to the pandemic, we must act with the best interest of the industry in mind. As the premier events for the textile and sewn products industries, we know that many companies rely on a presence at our shows for global exposure; hosting the Frankfurt and North American events within the same calendar year would make it hard, if not impossible, for many companies to participate in both, and the last thing we want to do is limit our customers’ ability to do business.”

One thing the textile industry has proven time-and-time again is that flexibility is the order of the day, and no doubt the industry will adapt to the new show cycle with ease! But first, the industry can look forward to an amazing 2022 event that will reunite the industry under one roof for the first time since 2018!

To learn more about Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas, visit techtexilna.com or texprocessamericas. com. Visit techtextil-texprocess.click/TW22 to register. To register for the opening night SPESA reception, visit eventbrite. com/e/spesa-opening-night-reception-tex process-americas-tickets-167772485019.

March/April 2022