TTNA Returns In Person

Techtextil North America returns to Raleigh, N.C., August 23-25, 2021, for the textile industry’s first major in-person event since the pandemic shut down.

TW Special Report

For many in the textile industry, Techtextil North America (TTNA) has been a staple for meeting old friends, networking with members of the industry and exploring the latest innovations in the technical textiles space. Event organizers Atlanta-based Messe Frankfurt North America are looking forward to “reuniting the industry for three days of networking, education, and business development,” when the show returns to Raleigh, N.C., August 23-25, 2021.

“We have received so many positive and hopeful messages from both exhibiting and visiting companies about the upcoming show in August,” said Kristy Meade, show director for Techtextil North America and group show director at Messe Frankfurt North America. “After such a tough year, we’re really looking forward to getting back to business, starting with reuniting the industry on the show floor.”

Adding Pavilions

Aside from the latest innovations and supply chain solutions for the technical textiles industry including high-tech fibers, functional apparel fabrics, smart textiles, composites and nonwovens, TTNA is adding two new pavilions. The 2021 edition of the show will include the first-ever Texprocess Americas pavilion, supported by The Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA). The pavilion — featuring manufacturers and distributors of machinery, equipment, parts, supplies, systems, technology, supply chain solutions, and other products and services used for the development of sewn products — is designed to foster new business opportunities and strategic partnerships between exhibitors and attendees. Leaders from across the industry will be given the chance to meet, learn, and see equipment functionality firsthand.

According to the Messe Frankfurt, SPESA also will once again collocate its Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference with Techtextil North America in 2021. The conference features presentations and panel discussions from SPESA members about the products they make, as well as the challenges they face as they aim to improve efficiency, speed, and accuracy in sewn products manufacturing.

Textile Care

The second new pavilion is the Textile Care Pavilion, powered by the Clean Show. This area will showcase the latest products and technologies for the textile care sector from treatment to finishing to after-market care. The Textile Care Pavilion aims to include innovative products and services in:

Washing, drying equipment;

Water technology, utilities, energy saving;

Green product technology;

Agents and systems for the cleaning, finishing and disinfection of textiles; and

Logistics and material flow.

Accelerating Technology Focus

The Techtextil North America Symposium is dedicated to showcasing advancements in research and technology for the textile industry, highlighting the latest trends and innovations, with a focus on sustainable textile practices. Attendees will have the opportunity to expand their expertise and gain a competitive edge throughout seven presentation and panel-style sessions, where industry leaders and subject matter experts will cover the hottest topics around the post-pandemic supply chain — exploring lessons learned, adaptations made, and future-oriented insights on the industry as a whole. Session content this year will also touch on topics related to the expanded product groups brought by the Texprocess Americas Pavilion and Textile Care Pavilion.

Symposium topics include:

Reinventing and Reimaging the Supply Chain ;

Digital Transformation Strategy;

Government Policies and Regulations;

Sustainability in Laundering and Textile Care;

Circular Economy;

Fabric and Materials ID; and

Nonwovens & PPE.

The Academy

New this year will be a show floor feature called The Academy, which combines Tech Talks and The Lab Sessions hosted at previous shows. According to the Messe Frankfurt, throughout the three-day event, The Academy will feature a lineup of mini-sessions, demonstrations, and panel-style discussions covering groundbreaking technical advancements and highlight the latest in textile testing for applications across industries. There also will be a Student Research Poster Program on the show floor featuring both undergraduate and graduate level research and textile innovations. Up-to-date schedules and full speaker lineup for all show floor features will be announced exclusively via the Techtextil North America 2021 mobile app, which will be available for download later this summer.

Reduced Pricing Through June 18, 2021

Visitors to Techtextil North America can register to attend and purchase exhibit hall badges and symposium passes online. Messe Frankfurt is offering reduced pricing for advanced registration until June 18, 2021.

A New Start

As the COVID-19 restrictions wane and vaccinations take hold, TTNA is just the medicine needed to return to a level of normalcy in the industry. Last March, the industry was poised to meet in Atlanta for TTNA when the pandemic took hold cancelling all in-person opportunities. The industry has not been in hibernation — far from it — and the mobilization to attack the personal protective equipment shortages was immense. Now, as a new normal sets in, what was missing is the feeling of community, interaction among colleagues and the ability to stumble upon new and interesting ideas. For the editors of Textile World, that is what always seems to happen at TTNA and it’s an opportunity to see the industry in person.

For more information about Techtextil North America 2021, including the full pricing structure and deadlines, visit techtextilna.com; or register now bit.ly/33stddX.

May/June 2021