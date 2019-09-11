Shanghai Exhibition Focuses On “Smarter Textile. Better Life”

The 19th edition of ShanghaiTex will feature 1,200 exhibitors along with a new “Textech Galaxy.”

TW Special Report

ShanghaiTex 2019, the 19th International Exhibition on Textile Industry, returns to the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) November 25-28, 2019. The theme for this year’s edition — organized by Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., Shanghai Textile Technology Service & Exhibition Co. Ltd. and Shanghai International Exhibition Co. Ltd. — is “Smarter Textile. Better Life.” As part of the theme, the show will focus on four areas — “Textech Galaxy,” “Go Digital,” “Material & Cross-Border Innovation,” and “Go Green.”

Organizers anticipate approximately 1,200 exhibitors will show their technologies on a trade show floor covering 103,500 square meters over nine halls. More than 65,000 visitors from more than 80 countries are expected. The last edition held in 2017 attracted 1,158 exhibitors and 65,399 visitors from 95 countries and regions.

Show sponsors include Orient International (Holding) Co. Ltd., China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai Sub-council, and China Chamber of International Commerce Shanghai Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, the show is supported by a number of regional textile industry associations and administration offices.

Exhibition Scope

Exhibitor displays at ShanghaiTex 2019 will be arranged into 10 thematic zones:

Spinning, Man-made Fibre & Techtextile Machinery Zone;

Weaving Machinery Zone;

Knitting & Hosiery Machinery Zone;

Printing, Dyeing & Finishing Machinery Zone;

Digital Printing Machinery Zone;

Spare Parts and Accessories for Textile Machinery Zone;

Dyestuff and Textile Chemicals Zone;

Technology Zone;

Sustainable, Eco-Friendly Technology and Recyclable Materials; and

Textech Galaxy/Textech Startup Planet.

The last three zones are all new for the 2019 edition of the show.

The Textech Galaxy — featuring the 2nd Artificial Intelligence on Fashion and Textile International Conference (AIFT 2019), Textech Startup Planet and Wearable Technology x Textile Design Competition (WTTDC) — is a new concurrent event that will explore how technology is transforming aspects of the fashion industry from three angles — artificial intelligence (AI), wearable technology and start-ups. AIFT 2019 aims to gather researchers, engineers and practitioners to discuss and explore promising idea for the use of AI in fashion. The Textech Startup Planet will provide a platform for global startup companies to showcase their innovations to investors to develop business opportunities. ShanghaiTex will again host the WTTDC. The contest was “designed to encourage young designers to apply their creative thinking on combining textile with technologies in order to find solutions for a better life.”

Other concurrent events in 2019 include:

Go Digital: Textile 4.0 Forum; and Clothing Fit – The Eternal Fashion Style Conference;

Material & Cross-Border Innovation: Textile x Women’s Different Stages of Life; and New Sports Materials – Seminar on the Application of New Materials in Sportswear; and

Go Green: The World of Greener Denim; Digital Printing – Fashion & Home; and the Textile Sustainability Conference.

ShanghaiTex admission is free, and visitors may preregister online or register on-site during the show.

For more information about ShanghaiTex 2019, please visit shanghaitex.cn.

September/October 2019